Biocides Market worth $13.6 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Biocides Market by Type (Non-oxidizing Biocide, Oxidizing Biocide), Application (Water Treatment, Household, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", will grow to USD 13.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% from USD 11.0 billion in 2022.

According to the DG Health and Consumers of European Commission, Biocides Directive (98/8/EC), biocidal products are intended to destroy, render harmless, prevent the action of or otherwise exert a controlling effect on any harmful organism by chemical or biological means. The directive range covers 23 product types from drinking water disinfectants, wood preservatives and insecticides to antifouling products.

Non-oxidizing biocide is the largest type of biocides market.

Non-oxidizing biocides are chemicals that function by mechanisms other than oxidation, which include interfering with reproduction and cell metabolism, lysis of cell wall, and stopping the respiration of microorganisms. They are generally fed into a system for hours or up to a day to kill algae, bacteria, and fungi.

Water treatment is projected to be the fastest growing application of the biocides market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Chlorine, chloramines, or ozone disinfectants are used in various applications, including drinking water, to control its taste and odor. Biocides are used in municipal and industrial water treatment industries such as oil & gas, mining, power generation, and pulp & paper. Typically, they are used in reverse osmosis, cooling water, boiler water, and wastewater treatment processes.

North America is projected to be the fastest growing market for biocides during the forecast period

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries covered in the region. Recently, the market in this region witnessed a change in the product mix on account of the industry shifting to environmentally friendly and non-toxic formulations. The gains are expected to be driven by increasing demand from the pulp & paper industry, coupled with the rising awareness for protection against the growth of bacteria and pathogens in food.

The key market players profiled in the report include LANXESS AG (Germany), Veolia Group (France), Arxada AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), General Electric Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Clariant AG (Switzerland) and others.

