Bioclinica Acquires Saliency to Accelerate Digital Diagnostic Development

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, today announced that it has acquired Silicon Valley-based Saliency. Bioclinica will integrate the company's advanced AI technology into its Imaging Platform to support a growing portfolio of pharmaceutical and medical device clients. The integration will dramatically accelerate image QC and interpretation, enabling rapid development of digital diagnostics and digital therapeutics.



"Clients rely on us for time-sensitive expert-level image interpretation for their clinical trials so they can focus on outcomes," said Dan Gebow, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer at Bioclinica. "We evaluated a variety of medical imaging AI platforms and know the Saliency platform is head and shoulders above others in the market in its ability to deliver value for our clients."

The Saliency platform uses proprietary algorithms to quickly build and train AI models from a small number of de-identified images. These newly created models can then be used to accurately and efficiently screen, redact, or interpret medical images to support a wide range of therapeutic areas. This capability will be embedded into Bioclinica's current and future imaging solutions in accordance with EU GDPR and other privacy regulations.

"This integration empowers industry stakeholders with the absolute latest in medical imaging technology by delivering custom AI models faster and with more accuracy," said Kevin Thomas, MD/PhD, CEO of Saliency. "We are proud to combine our state-of-the-art cloud-based tools with Bioclinica's unrivaled imaging expertise," added Łukasz Kidziński, PhD, Saliency's President and CTO.

The Saliency acquisition solidifies Bioclinica's position as the premier global provider of research image technology and services to sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations. The AI integration will create a perpetual learning system that will enable Bioclinica to expand its portfolio and drive new revenue with its enhanced offering.

Saliency's co-founders, Kevin Thomas, MD/PhD, candidate at Stanford University School of Medicine and Łukasz Kidziński, PhD, formerly of Stanford's Bioengineering & Statistics, will join Bioclinica's Image Science team, further strengthening the company's medical imaging expertise and offerings.

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development, assuring greater client success in bringing medical therapies to market, for people around the world. Through deep medical, scientific and technology expertise, the company provides medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments; clinical trial management software; and drug safety solutions. Bioclinica's global team of life science experts serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device organizations – including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.bioclinica.com .

SOURCE Bioclinica

Related Links

https://www.bioclinica.com

