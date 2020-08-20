Bioclinica Appoints Dan Gebow, PhD, as Chief Innovation Officer to Lead New Strategic Effort

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development in bringing new therapies to people worldwide, today announced the promotion of Dan Gebow, PhD, to a new role as Chief Innovation Officer. Through this new role, Dr. Gebow and his team will accelerate software development and data analytics across all aspects of medical imaging and clinical adjudication to enhance data collection and analysis efficiency.

Dr. Gebow, who has more than 18 years of experience in clinical research informatics and 28 years in biomedical research, will bring unparalleled leadership to this new strategic effort. He will lead digital transformation initiatives to drive technological change across the medical imaging business as well as accelerate the investment and productization of new tools for critical insights.

"At Bioclinica, we believe in leveraging transformative technologies to support best-in-class operations for our customers," said Euan Menzies, Chairman and CEO. "Dan brings the acumen, experience, and leadership, as a forward-leaning technologist who knows how to identify new trends and to operationalize innovation."

With the creation of this new role in the organization, Dr. Gebow will utilize artificial intelligence to capture and analyze imaging endpoints to deliver the highest quality of data during the clinical development process. His new position builds on his previous success leading Bioclinica initiatives in medical imaging, including clinical adjudication, imaging engineering and transfer, as well as data analytics.

"I am honored to be appointed to this new role which will drive focused innovation throughout the organization," said Dr. Gebow, "Our team is dedicated to improving the clinical development process, building new capabilities and products for tomorrow, and to tapping technology to create life-improving therapies."

Dr. Gebow joined Bioclinica in 2017 following the acquisition of his software company MDDX Research and Informatics, now known as the backbone of SMART Submit. During his career, Dr. Gebow has brought over ten digital health tools from ideation to commercialization. In addition to numerous patent filings, he has authored several scientific publications, covering a range of topics including medical imaging and cancer genetics. He earned his Doctorate from Harvard University, with course work completed at Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Public Health, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development, assuring greater client success in bringing medical therapies to market, for people around the world. Through deep medical, scientific and technology expertise, the company provides medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments; clinical trial management software; and drug safety solutions. Bioclinica's global team of life science experts serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device organizations – including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

