Bioclinica Earns CRO Leadership Awards Fourth Consecutive Year

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an ERT company, today announced receiving 2021 CRO Leadership Awards for four consecutive years in multiple performance categories.

Bioclinica has been recognized as "exceeding customer expectations" in the following categories: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, and Reliability. These awards are based on direct customer feedback in determining valuable partners for their clinical research needs.

"Our customers are at the center of what we do and will always be our top priority," said Bradley Dean, SVP, Client Services and Delivery, at Bioclinica. "Our ability to collaborate and listen carefully to our customers enables us to better partner and ensure study success. Their feedback is invaluable so we can deliver on our commitments and exceed expectations to impact patients around the world."

Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader publications partnered with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine recipients of the CRO Leadership Awards. The decision-making influencers from pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes were surveyed on CROs they have worked directly with on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Overall, 60 CROs were evaluated in ISR's annual CRO Quality Benchmarking Survey across more than 20 performance metrics and five core categories.

Bioclinica, an ERT company, is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, leveraging knowledge and insight to minimize risk and accelerate development in clinical trials. Through deep medical, scientific, and technology expertise, the company provides medical imaging and cardiac safety services, clinical endpoint adjudication, clinical trial software, and drug safety solutions. For more information, visit www.bioclinica.com .

