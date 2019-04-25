Biocodex Announces New Probiotic Supplement for Babies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocodex USA, a pharmaceutical company and maker of Florastor®, has introduced FlorastorBaby®, a daily probiotic supplement specially designed to strengthen healthy digestive and immune systems during a baby's first year of life.

FlorastorBaby facilitates the absorption of nutrients and increases digestive enzymes and features Biocodex's unique, active probiotic strain, Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM I-745, made from the friendly yeast found naturally on the skin of lychee and mangosteen fruits. The strain is backed by more than 60 years of use and research worldwide. With no added dyes or flavoring, FlorastorBaby is vegetarian, non-GMO and gluten-free—the ideal supplement to encourage healthy habits at an early age.

Infants can begin taking FlorastorBaby at two months to help maintain a balance of healthy intestinal bacteria, support a healthy immune system and aid in natural digestion. Florastor probiotics are naturally resistant to common antibiotics and continue to work when babies have to take antibiotic doses.

For easy consumption, FlorastorBaby comes in powder-filled sticks that can be mixed into any cool beverage or semi-solid food such as breast milk, baby formula, or pureed/ strained foods. FlorastorBaby can be taken day or night and requires no refrigeration, so it's perfect for moms and dads on the go.

"We believe that healthy habits begin at an early age and are thrilled to add FlorastorBaby to our family of probiotics that support healthy guts," says Juan Motta, General Manager at Biocodex. "Parents today are active, health conscious and very family oriented. FlorastorBaby sits right at the center of those ideals, supporting digestive and immune health from the start, so little ones can flourish."

Biocodex's flagship product, Florastor, is a yeast-based probiotic that also uses Saccharomyces boulardii lyo CNCM I-745. Maintaining a healthy gut provides crucial benefits including increased enzymes to digest dietary sugars, more efficient breakdown of complex carbs, and a strengthened immune system response.

To learn more about Florastor, visit www.florastor.com or connect with Florastor on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

About Biocodex USA

Biocodex USA is a Silicon Valley-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing its customers with meaningful healthcare solutions with an emphasis on gastroenterology and oncology supportive care. Florastor® Daily Probiotic Supplements remain the flagship products, available at all major retailers nationwide. Biocodex USA is a subsidiary of Biocodex, a leading provider toward the research and understanding of human microbiota. Biocodex is a family-owned multinational pharmaceutical, research, development, manufacturing, and commercial enterprise operating in more than 100 countries. Visit https://www.biocodex.us/en/ for more information.

Contact:

Kayli Berlin

SSPR

650-240-6926



SOURCE Biocodex

Related Links

https://www.biocodex.us

