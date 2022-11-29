Biocomposites adds Mexico to its list of countries where STIMULAN is approved as an antibiotic carrier for use in bone and soft tissue

STIMULAN gives surgeons the freedom to choose and combine the antibiotics that support their infection treatment strategy

KEELE, England, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce that STIMULAN® has received a new broad-based approval as an antibiotic carrier for use in bone and soft tissue in Mexico. The approval, granted by COFEPRIS, the Mexican Regulatory Authority, authorises the use of STIMULAN as a carrier of substances such as antibiotics that are chosen by the surgeon as part of their infection treatment strategy.

The new approval adds Mexico to a growing list of countries where STIMULAN is approved to carry antibiotics in bone and soft tissue, which already includes the UK, EU, Canada and Saudi Arabia. In Canada, STIMULAN is also approved to assist in wound healing and treat bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone.

STIMULAN is used in over 80,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, offering surgeons the flexibility to apply broad spectrum 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at concentration levels unachievable systemically – significantly improving patient outcomes and decreasing hospital readmissions

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "As demand for our products continues to increase around the world, we are delighted to have added Mexico to the list of countries where STIMULAN is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved for use in bone and soft tissue. STIMULAN helps surgeons' transform patients' lives and we will continue to invest in making it available to as many surgeons as possible."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

SOURCE Biocomposites