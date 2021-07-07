Biocomposites announces new approval for STIMULAN® to treat bacterial infection

KEELE, England, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announced that its STIMULAN products have gained a new Canadian approval for mixing with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in treating bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone.

The STIMULAN Rapid Cure and STIMULAN Kit products are the first and only approved calcium matrices that can carry an antibiotic to treat bacterial infection. This offers surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at concentrations that will support their patient-specific treatment plans. STIMULAN targets high concentrations of antibiotic at the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically – which lowers rates of reinfection, saves costs and improves patient outcomes.

Dr Vincent Masse MD FRCSc, Université de Montréal said: "STIMULAN has transformed how I treat my infected patients. It is the only product that allows me to place the antibiotics of my choice into the bone and treat bacterial infection in the surrounding soft tissue. Treating periprosthetic joint infection is challenging, and optimizing the outcome involves surgical intervention and delivering the maximum local concentration of antibiotic. My experience with STIMULAN has enabled me to progress from using a two-stage revision to a one-stage revision procedure for the majority of my patients. This is a huge improvement for the patient experience as well as having positive cost implications for the health system."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "This is another breakthrough for STIMULAN – our world leading calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier. Used by surgeons throughout the world as part of their infection management strategies, STIMULAN mixed with antibiotics offers unrivalled flexibility to allow surgeons to treat bacterial infection using their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels – significantly improving patient outcomes and decreasing hospital readmissions. Biocomposites is committed to developing innovative products that improve patients' lives, and as demand for our products continues to increase around the world, we are very pleased to have received an enhanced approval for STIMULAN in Canada."

STIMULAN is already used globally in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

