Biodefense Market Growth Analysis in Biotechnology Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alexeter Technologies LLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Altimmune Inc., ANP Technologies Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Cleveland BioLabs Inc., Elusys Therapeutics Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of infectious disease and rapid increase in government funding in R&D will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biodefense Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biodefense Market is segmented as below:

Application

Anthrax



Smallpox



Botulism



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Biodefense Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the biodefense market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alexeter Technologies LLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Altimmune Inc., ANP Technologies Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Cleveland BioLabs Inc., Elusys Therapeutics Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., General Dynamics Corp., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Biodefense Market size

Biodefense Market trends

Biodefense Market industry analysis

The growing threat of bioterrorism is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of information about bioengineered organism attacks may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biodefense market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biodefense Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biodefense market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biodefense market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biodefense market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biodefense market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Anthrax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smallpox - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Botulism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alexeter Technologies LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Altimmune Inc.

ANP Technologies Inc.

Bavarian Nordic AS

Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Elusys Therapeutics Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

General Dynamics Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

