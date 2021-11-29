Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market to Record a CAGR of 11.79% by 2025 | Growth in Geriatric Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

The biodegradable medical plastics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The biodegradable medical plastics market report covers the following areas:

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Medical Devices



Medical Packaging



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Growth in geriatric population, global rise in orthopedic disorders, and increasing preference for sustainable products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high manufacturing cost, rise in concerns related to the use of biodegradable medical plastics, and stringent regulations for use of biodegradable medical plastics will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the biodegradable medical plastics market, including Arkema SA, Arthrex Inc., BASF SE, Bio-on Spa, Celanese Corp., Corbion nv, Danimer Scientific, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, and Koninklijke DSM NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biodegradable medical plastics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the biodegradable medical plastics market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. According to our research, 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the biodegradable medical plastics market in the region. North America will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. This will significantly influence the biodegradable medical plastics market growth in this region.

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biodegradable medical plastics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biodegradable medical plastics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biodegradable medical plastics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biodegradable medical plastics market vendors

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 261.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Arthrex Inc., BASF SE, Bio-on Spa, Celanese Corp., Corbion nv, Danimer Scientific, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, and Koninklijke DSM NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

