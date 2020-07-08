Biodegradable Packaging Market (2020 to 2026) - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global biodegradable packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global biodegradable packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on biodegradable packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on biodegradable packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biodegradable packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biodegradable packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the biodegradable packaging market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the biodegradable packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biodegradable packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing Demand for Recyclable Materials from End-use Industries

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Environmental Protection

Stringent Government Regulation Regarding Pollution

2) Restraints

High Production Cost

3) Opportunities

Development of Cost-effective Biodegradable Plastic Packaging

Segment Covered

The global biodegradable packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, and application.



Global Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material Type

Plastic

Starch-based Plastics

PLA

PHA

PBS

Others

Paper

Corrugated Board

Boxboard

Flexible Paper

Others

Global Biodegradable Packaging Market by Application

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personalcare/Homecare

Other Applications

Company Profiles



The International Paper Company

Kruger Inc.

Tetra Pak International SA

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Mondi Group

Natureworks LLC

Amcor Plc

BASF SE

Novamont S.p.A

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Biodegradable Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Biodegradable Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Biodegradable Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Biodegradable Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Biodegradable Packaging Market



4. Biodegradable Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material Type

5.1. Plastic

5.1.1. Starch-based Plastics

5.1.2. PLA

5.1.3. PHA

5.1.4. PBS

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Paper

5.2.1. Corrugated Board

5.2.2. Boxboard

5.2.3. Flexible Paper

5.2.4. Others



6. Global Biodegradable Packaging Market by Application

6.1. Food

6.2. Beverage

6.3. Pharmaceutical

6.4. Personalcare/Homecare

6.5. Other Applications



7. Global Biodegradable Packaging Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material Type

7.1.2. North America Biodegradable Packaging Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Biodegradable Packaging Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material Type

7.2.2. Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Packaging Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Packaging Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Biodegradable Packaging Market by Material Type

7.4.2. RoW Biodegradable Packaging Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Biodegradable Packaging Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Biodegradable Packaging Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. The International Paper Company

8.2.2. Kruger Inc.

8.2.3. Tetra Pak International SA

8.2.4. Clearwater Paper Corporation

8.2.5. Smurfit Kappa Group plc

8.2.6. Mondi Group

8.2.7. Natureworks LLC

8.2.8. Amcor Plc

8.2.9. BASF SE

8.2.10. Novamont S.p.A



