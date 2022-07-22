Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Report 2022: Agriculture Sector Presents Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Polymers: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the last decade, public and government awareness of more sustainable products has grown significantly, directing future research into the next generation of materials and processes. Researchers, investors and policymakers can better evaluate the prospects for biodegradable polymers and grasp the changing characteristics by following the evolving trends of these emerging technologies.

Poly(lactic acid) (PLA), poly(hydroxyalkanoates) (PHAs), poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) and poly(butylene adipateco- terephthalate) are the focus of this study to analyze the current research environment and forecast future development trends. The investigation drew the following conclusions:

Both academia and industry pay close attention to PLA.

PLA is currently the most promising technology in terms of technological maturity and strength.



PHAs, PBAT and PBS are all unclear technologies with relatively modest development potential. Biodegradable polymers are possible solutions to some environmental and economic problems. This is the most rapidly expanding bio-based product category.

Several countries have taken steps to raise awareness about the use of biodegradable polymers. According to the EU's Plastics Strategy, all plastic packaging on the market after 2030 will be created from renewable raw materials and recycled using existing recycling infrastructure.

China is embracing the trend and will increase production capacity to promote biodegradable polymers in packaging. These changes also foster bio-based alternatives and

bio-economies that are more inventive.



The global market for biodegradable polymers is expected to grow because of its high demand in a broad range of end-use industries across the globe. Biodegradable polymers have been commercially available for several years and it is still considered very early in the product life cycle.

This market faces several major problems: relatively high prices and the lack of infrastructure for effective composting. The resolution of these factors is critical to biodegradable polymer market success.



The biodegradable polymer market is expected to continue high growth over the next five years dominated by packaging and followed by fibers/fabrics. Most of the remaining applications for biodegradable polymers will have considerable growth rates, partly because of low market numbers.

The fibers/fabrics and agriculture markets will experience substantial growth, especially for hygiene and agricultural end-uses (mulching films, etc.).



The increasing use of biodegradable products, due to strict laws prohibiting the use of conventional plastic and growing awareness among the public of ill effects, boosts market growth. Demand is increasing due increased use of biodegradable materials as a result of stringent government regulations banning the use of synthetic plastics and the public perception of negative effects.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets and technologies for biodegradable polymers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for biodegradable polymers market both in terms of value and volume, and their corresponding market share analysis by chemical type, application, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces influencing the progress of this market

Detailed description of biopolymer and the synthetic polymer gap; discussion on integration of biodegradable plastics with disposal infrastructure, and information on non-uniform degradable tests such as ASTM D-6400

Discussion on modes of degradation of biodegradable polymers and effect of environmental exposure conditions and polymer structure on biodegradation

Coverage of recent developments in the biodegradable polymers market and insights into regulations and R&D activities

Information about compostable vs. biodegradable polymers, key properties for compostable plastics, restrictions on compostable claims, standards and specifications and PLA problems associated with composting facilities

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Terminology

Chapter 4 Background/History

Chapter 5 Definitions and Standards

Chapter 6 Technical Aspects of the Degradability of Resins

Chapter 7 Market Overview

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Chemical Type

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Basf

Bewisynbra Group

Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmgh & Co. Kg (Biotec)

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Biomer

Cereplast

Danimer Scientific

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Futerro

Galactic Sa

Huhtamaki Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Natureworks LLC

Novamont S.P.A.

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Psm North America

Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

Teijin Ltd.

Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Total Corbion Pla Bv

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vydx3z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets