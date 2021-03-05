BioEclipse Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Clinical Trial of CRX100 in Refractory Solid Tumors

Mountain View, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, announced today the administration of the first dose of CRX100 to a volunteer in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with refractory solid tumors. The trial is a first-in-human study for CRX100, BioEclipse's lead investigational drug candidate, an intravenously delivered, multi-mechanistic therapy designed to target and destroy multiple cancer types and address disease recurrence.

The trial volunteer was administered a single dose of CRX100 at the HonorHealth Research Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz., one of two trial sites participating in a Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation study exploring the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties of CRX100 in patients with advanced solid tumors not responding to standard of care therapy. The study will enroll up to 24 participants ­18 years or older and specifically target six potential cancer indications, including: triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, osteosarcoma, epithelial ovarian cancer, and gastric cancer. As secondary endpoints, the trial will also investigate the effect CRX100 has on a participant's tumor progression and overall immune response.

More information about this study and general information about participating in clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov and on our website at www.bioeclipse.com.

"With the first patient now dosed in our Phase 1 trial, we have crossed an important milestone in furthering the clinical development of CRX100, which we believe has enormous potential as a single therapeutic designed to launch a multi-mechanistic attack against multiple cancer types," stated Pamela Contag, Ph.D., President and CEO of BioEclipse. "The need for more effective treatment options, especially for patients with cancers refractory to standard therapies is both urgent and unmet. With enrollment now underway at three clinical trial sites, we look forward to reporting top line data later this year."

BioEclipse is currently focused on the treatment of recurring cancers. CRX100 was developed with technology exclusively licensed from Stanford University that combines activated immune cells, known as cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells, with an oncolytic virus. As stand-alone agents, these two components have previously been assessed in human studies. When combined to create CRX100, the CIK cells are expected to protect the oncolytic virus and deliver it to cancer cells throughout the body. The two components are intended to work together to attack primary tumors and metastatic disease. Data from preclinical studies shows that this combination approach may also trigger a long-lasting immune response that protects against relapse and disease recurrence.

BioEclipse will collaborate with Seattle-based C3 Research Associates, a contract research firm providing clinical trial management, clinical monitoring, medical monitoring, biostatistics and data management, pharmacovigilance, as well as data monitoring for the clinical trial.

"We at C3 Research are excited to be part of this incredible study team," stated Ron Carozza, CEO and Director of Clinical Operations for C3 Research. "The dosing of the first patient is an important milestone in the clinical development of an exciting new potential therapy for cancer patients. None of this would be possible without the hard work of the project team, the clinic staff and, of course, our study participants."

About BioEclipse Therapeutics™

BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using a novel platform that combines immune cells and an oncolytic virus to expand treatment options for patients with refractory solid tumors. Our focus is currently on treatment of recurring cancers with our unique multi-mechanistic approach that could address cancers believed to be untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics™ has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial with CRX100, a patented, first in class, intravenously delivered, targeted immunotherapy against solid tumors. CRX100 is being developed to deliver potentially curative treatment to patients over a broad range of tumor types, including some rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit www.bioeclipse.com.

