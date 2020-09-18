BioEclipse Therapeutics™ to Participate in the Sachs Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class, curative immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that its CEO and founder Pamela Contag, Ph.D., and CFO Ben Carter will participate in the Sachs 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, taking place September 21–24, 2020 via a virtual platform.

Dr. Contag will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners to discuss BioEclipse's business strategy and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in its clinical program for CRX100, BioEclipse's lead investigative candidate. Institutional investors are invited to request meeting times.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact Dr. Contag or Mr. Carter at BioEclipse Therapeutics.

CRX100 is an intravenously delivered cancer therapy designed to target and destroy multiple cancer types and to prevent disease recurrence. It only targets tumor cells, leaving healthy tissue untouched, but it has the ability to reach tumors throughout the body. This means CRX100 holds promise for metastatic disease treatment with limited toxicity. BioEclipse plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in therapy-refractory solid tumors before year end.

About BioEclipse Therapeutics™

BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering first-in-class, curative immuno-oncology therapeutics to patients with cancer. Our focus is on currently untreatable cancers where our unique multi-mechanistic combination approach could address needs of patients with cancers believed to be untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is preparing to initiate Phase I clinical trials with, CRX100, a patented, first in class, intravenously delivered, targeted immunotherapy against solid tumors. CRX100 is being developed to deliver potentially curative treatment to patients over a broad range of tumor types, including some rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit www.bioeclipse.com.

