BioEclipse Therapeutics™ to Present at the Spring 2021 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioEclipse Therapeutics™ (BioEclipse), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary platform for developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, announced today that Pam Contag, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BioEclipse, will present at the Spring 2021 virtual meeting of the Oncology Investor Conference, sponsored by the National Foundation for Cancer Research, taking place March 29, 2021 to April 1, 2021. The virtual presentation will be available for all registered attendees.

During the presentation, Dr. Contag will provide an overview of BioEclipse's business and recent achievements, as well as the company's clinical program for its lead drug candidate, CRX100. BioEclipse has initiated an open-label, Phase 1, dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties of CRX100 in advanced solid tumors that do not respond to standard of care, including triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, osteosarcoma, epithelial ovarian cancer, and gastric cancer.

Details of BioEclipse's presentation are as follows:

Event: Spring 2021 Oncology Investor Conference Date: Monday, March 29, 2021 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET Registration: https://www.oncologyinvestorconference.com/register

Members of the BioEclipse management team will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and who are registered to attend the conference. Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Dr. Contag's presentation will be available under "Recent Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.cytocom.com.

About BioEclipse Therapeutics™

BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using a novel platform that combines immune cells and an oncolytic virus to expand treatment options for patients with refractory solid tumors. Our focus is currently on treatment of recurring cancers with our unique multi-mechanistic approach that could address cancers believed to be untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics™ initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial with CRX100, a patented, first-in-class, intravenously delivered, targeted immunotherapy against solid tumors. CRX100 is being developed to deliver potentially curative treatment to patients over a broad range of tumor types, including some rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit www.bioeclipse.com.

