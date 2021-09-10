BioEclipse Therapeutics™ to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Dr. Contag and members of the BioEclipse management team are also hosting one-on-one meetings with registered investors and biopharmaceutical industry executives.

During her presentation, Dr. Contag will provide an overview of BioEclipse's business and highlight the company's proprietary technology platform and the role it plays in the development of a new class of immune therapeutics. These therapies pair the tumor-locating ability of cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells with the power of an oncolytic virus that selectively infects and kills malignant cells to create a multi-modal therapy that overcomes the limitations that have previously hobbled the efficacy of cellular and oncolytic viral therapies.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: September 13-15, 2021 Time: Presentation available online beginning at 7 a.m. ET, September 13, 2021 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About BioEclipse Therapeutics™

BioEclipse Therapeutics™ is an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using a novel platform that combines immune cells and an oncolytic virus to expand treatment options for patients with refractory solid tumors. Our focus is currently on treatment of recurring cancers with our unique multi-mechanistic approach that could address cancers believed to be untreatable. BioEclipse Therapeutics™ initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial with CRX100, a patented, first-in-class, intravenously delivered, targeted immunotherapy against solid tumors. CRX100 is being developed to deliver potentially curative treatment to patients over a broad range of tumor types, including some rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit www.bioeclipse.com.

Contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett (Media)

212-375-2686

[email protected]

SOURCE BioEclipse Therapeutics