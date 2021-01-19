Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant Solution Approved by EPA Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus (COVID 19)** in Just 55 Seconds

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has accepted Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant formulation (EPA Reg No 87742-1-92595) as effective against killing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Based on third party laboratory testing, in accordance with EPA guidelines, Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant Solution was shown to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces in just 55 seconds.

"We are proud to offer the first disinfectant with a botanically derived active ingredient to be approved by the U.S. EPA for use on hard non-porous surfaces against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) in just 55 seconds. Our Distributor partners are concerned with providing their customers with the right products. Our Botanical, Ready-to-Use formula is the trusted, effective solution they feel good about. Bioesque gives them the confidence they need to get back to the job at hand efficiently and without harsh chemicals. We are ready to meet market demand and able to ship orders within 24 hours," says Bioesque Solution's, Matt Williams.

Bioesque Botanical Disinfectant Solution is an EPA registered Bleach-Free, Phosphate Free, Non-Corrosive Disinfectant targeting broad spectrum efficacy* against Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, E. coli, E. coli O157:H7, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus S. aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus faecalis (VRE), Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae - NDM-1 positive, Streptococcus suis, Swine Influenza A H1N1, HIV-1, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Human Coronavirus, Norovirus, Mycobacterium bovis (TB), Trichophyton mentagrophytes (Athlete's Foot Fungus), Candida albicans.

*Follow product label Directions for Use for detailed contact time information.

**Kills SARS-CoV-2 Virus on hard, non-porous surfaces.

About Bioesque Solutions

Bioesque Solutions was founded on one simple principle: there must be a better way. Leading the industry in the development and distribution of disinfectants with naturally occurring, botanically based active ingredients and cleaning products. Bioesque specializes in bringing the benefits of nature to address the demanding and ever-changing needs of commercial customers across various industries, including, Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Aviation, Automotive, Hospitality, Health Care, Food Service, Janitorial, Schools, and many more.

Bioesque Solutions: [email protected]

1-800-921-4634

