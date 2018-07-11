Bioesque Solutions Supports the American Red Cross Hurricane Michael Relief Fund

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioesque Solutions, a pioneer in the development and distribution of botanically based disinfectant and cleaning products, announced today that they will support American Red Cross Hurricane relief efforts. Beginning today through Dec. 31, 2018 Bioesque Solutions will donate one dollar for every gallon sold of their Botanical Disinfectant to the American Red Cross Hurricane Michael Relief Fund. We understand the need to help support relief and recovery efforts after the devastation left behind. To donate online visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-michael-donations.html/

Bioesque® Botanical Disinfectant Solution is registered with the EPA as a broad-spectrum disinfectant. Restoration professionals responding to the flood and water damage can apply the product easily (without shaking or mixing), permitting the restoration process to move from assessment to implementation of a recovery plan quickly. Hurricane Michael left a large path of destruction in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, resulting in thousands of people living in dismal conditions. The American Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food, water and comfort.

ABOUT BIOESQUE SOLUTIONS

Bioesque Solutions offers a family of non-corrosive products for antimicrobial cleaning. Utilizing Thymox Technology, a botanical formula with strong antimicrobial and cleaning efficacy, as the key component, Bioesque products provide the benefits of nature to address the demanding and ever-changing needs of commercial customers across various industries, including, health care, food service, janitorial and restoration. #HurricaneMichael

For more information visit https://bioesquesolutions.com

Email - info@bioesquesolutions.com

1-800-921-4634

