Bioethanol Market Size to Grow by USD 66963.08 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bioethanol Market share is set to increase by USD 66963.08 Million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.69% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.75% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bioethanol Market 2023-2027

Global Bioethanol Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Bioethanol Market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market, which covers companies that primarily produce industrial and basic chemicals, including, but not limited to, plastics, synthetic fibers, films, commodity-based paints and pigments, explosives, and petrochemicals. The market excludes chemical companies that produce diversified chemicals, fertilizers and agricultural chemicals, industrial gases, and specialty chemicals.

Global Bioethanol Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Bioethanol Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Bioethanol Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Bioethanol Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Bioethanol Market as per geography is categorized as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Bioethanol Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global bioethanol market compared to other regions. 33% growth will originate from North America . North America accounted for a considerable market share of the global bioethanol market in 2020, with key contributions from the US and Canada . This is mainly due to the support extended by countries in the region and the availability of lands to produce feedstock.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Bioethanol Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Starch, Sugar, Cellulose, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The bioethanol market share growth by the starch segment will be significant during the forecast period. Starch-based bioethanol uses grains such as wheat, barley, corn, and rye and starch-containing raw materials such as tapioca, cassava, and potato as feedstocks to produce bioethanol. The growth of the starch segment is attributed to the increasing demand from APAC and North America and the availability of a wide variety of starch-based crops globally.

Global Bioethanol Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The increasing demand for the continuous supply of clean fuel is one of the key drivers in the market.

The demand for clean fuels is increasing, especially in various commercial industries, as they help reduce carbon emission levels.

Biofuels, such as bioethanol, are considered renewable clean fuels as they are derived from renewable sources such as energy crops, cellulosic plants, and carbohydrate-containing organic products. The steady depletion of fossil fuel reserves drives the demand for renewable biofuels to provide energy security.

Continuous R&D efforts have propelled the consumption of biofuels throughout the world and are driving the progress from lab-scale to large-scale commercialization. Bioethanol is largely used as an alternative to conventional fuels and does not produce additional carbon emissions. Bioethanol blends are used in regular vehicles with little or no modification required to the engines, which enables the use of blended fuels in vehicles.

The use of bioethanol also helps reduce the amount of sulfur and hydrocarbon emissions in the air. These benefits of biofuels over conventional fuels are driving the growth of the market.

Major trends influencing the growth

The growing adoption of bioethanol as a transport fuel is the major trend in the market.

Owing to growing environmental concerns, the transportation sector is increasingly focusing on developing low-carbon alternatives to fossil-based transport fuels such as gasoline and natural gas.

Fuels such as bioethanol and biomethane are included in biofuels. Bioethanol has emerged as one of the promising alternatives to gasoline for sustainable mobility. It is perceived as a bridging fuel between advanced biofuels of next-generation and conventional fuels.

The adoption of bioethanol is increasing in several countries. China had set a target of rolling out the use of bioethanol blend in gasoline in the nation by 2020 to curb its rising air pollution concerns and to boost the demand for corn in the country.

had set a target of rolling out the use of bioethanol blend in gasoline in the nation by 2020 to curb its rising air pollution concerns and to boost the demand for corn in the country. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The fluctuation in the prices of crude oil will challenge the growth of the global bioethanol market.

Several carbohydrates; sugar products; food crops like sugarcane, wheat, beets, and corn; non-food crops; agricultural residues; forest residues; energy crops; and organic products serve as basic feedstocks for bioethanol. The fermentation industry must operate on a large scale to save the economy.

Large-scale processing requires a sufficient supply of feedstock, which is difficult to maintain due to the increase in the prices of feedstock. The harsh climatic conditions may also affect the production of feedstock.

Technical complexities in the bioethanol production process, such as scaling up and scaling down during production and maintaining controlled environmental conditions, will lead to an increase in production cost and hamper the growth of the global bioethanol market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Bioethanol Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioethanol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioethanol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioethanol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bioethanol market vendors

Bioethanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 66963.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Aemetis Inc., ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BP Plc, Cristal Union Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Green Plains Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Pannonia Bio Zrt., POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., SEKAB Biofuels and Chemicals AB, Shell plc, SZVG eG, Tereos Group, The Andersons Inc., United Petroleum Pty Ltd., and Valero Energy Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

