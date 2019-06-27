Biofertilisers Market Issues and Perspectives 2019

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofertilisers 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global biofertiliser sales are growing, with the Americas being the largest market and those in Asia (China and India) developing rapidly.



The Indian government has initiated and subsidised several relevant programmes, especially those dealing with organic agriculture. The Chinese government is encouraging the use of biofertilisers but also admits that there is a requirement for the technology, quality and marketing of these products to be improved.



Key Topics Covered:



Abbreviations



Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Adverse effects of chemical fertilisers

1.2 Biofertiliser development

Chapter 2: Biofertiliser definition and types

2.1 Summary

2.2 The biofertiliser concept

2.3 Principal types of biofertilisers

2.4 Nitrogen fixers

2.4.1. Biological nitrogen fixation (BNF)

2.4.2. Free-living N fixers

2.4.2.1. Aerobic species

2.4.2.2. Anaerobic species

2.4.2.3. Facultative anaerobic

2.4.3. Symbiotic species

2.4.3.1. Associative symbiotic

2.4.4. Endophytic

2.5 Phosphorus solubilisers

2.5.1. Phosphorus solubilising microorganisms

2.6 Potassium solubilisers

2.6.1. Future prospects of K solubilisers

2.6.2. Interaction of PSB and KSB with other microorganisms

2.7 Zinc solubilisers

2.8 Mycorrhizae

2.8.1. Types of mycorrhiza

2.8.2. Ectomycorrhiza

2.8.3. Endomycorrhiza

2.8.3.1. Arbuscular Mycorrhizal fungi

Chapter 3: Global and country sales

3.1 Summary

3.2 Global sales and segments

3.2.1. The inoculant market

3.2.2. The biofertiliser market

3.2.3. Application of biofertilisers and inoculants

3.2.4. Azospirillum in South America

3.3 The Indian market

3.3.1. Indian biofertiliser programmes

3.4 The Chinese market

3.4.1. Agriculture in China

3.4.2. The Chinese market

3.4.2.1. Chinese companies and institutions

3.5 Africa

3.5.1. Importance of legumes in African agriculture

3.5.2. Ethiopia

3.5.3. Zimbabwe

3.5.4. Kenya

3.5.5. African import and distribution of inoculants

3.5.6. The African biofertiliser market

3.6 The United States

3.6.1. Soybeans

3.6.1.1. Inoculant sales

3.6.1.2. Why inoculants are not used on soybeans

3.6.2. Alfalfa

3.6.3. Peanuts

3.6.4. Pulses

3.7 Brazil

3.7.1. Development in Brazil

3.7.2. ANPII, RELARE and EMBRAPA

3.7.3. Soybeans

3.7.3.1. Inoculant sales

3.7.4. Pulses

3.7.5. Corn

3.8 Argentina and other markets

Chapter 4: Issues and perspectives

4.1 Summary

4.2 Limiting factors for biofertilisers

4.2.1. Edaphic

4.2.2. Climate

4.2.3. Biotic

4.2.4. Issues in the American Midwest

4.2.5. Farmer acceptance

4.3 Advantages and benefits

4.4 Obtaining excellent results

4.5 Perspectives

4.5.1. Characteristics of successful products

4.5.2. Brazil initiatives

4.5.3. Carriers

4.5.4. Quality control

4.5.5. Quality management

4.5.5.1. Certification

4.5.6. Regulation of biofertilisers

4.5.7. Research and development

4.5.7.1. Non-legume crops

4.5.7.2. Commercial application of Mycorrhizas

4.5.7.3. Bradyrhizobium

4.5.7.4. Co-inoculation

4.5.7.5. Pre-inoculated seeds

4.5.8. Future prospects

Chapter 5: Company profiles and product lines

5.1 Summary

5.2 ABIOSA

5.3 Advanced Biological Marketing

5.4 Agri Life

5.5 AgriBiotic Products Inc.

5.6 Agricultural Solutions Inc (AGSOL)

5.7 Agroliquid

5.8 Ajay Bio-Tech

5.9 Albaugh

5.10 Alosca Technologies

5.11 BASF Crop Protection

5.11.1. USA

5.11.2. Brazil

5.12 Bayer Crop Science

5.13 Bio Power Lanka

5.14 Biocontrol

5.15 Bio Care (India) Pvt. Ltd.

5.16 Bio Soja Group

5.17 Brett Young

5.18 Camson Bio Technologies Ltd.

5.19 lphant Vert Group

5.20 EVL Inc.

5.21 Fertibio

5.22 Geoclean

5.23 Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)

5.24 Instituto de Fosfato Biologico (IFB)

5.25 Intermag

5.26 International Panaacea Ltd.

5.27 Italpollina

5.28 K.N. Biosciences

5.29 Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO)

5.30 Lage y Cia

5.31 Lallemand

5.32 Legume Technology

5.33 Lider Agronegocios

5.34 Madras Fertilisers Ltd.

5.35 Mapleton Agri Biotec

5.36 Matsumoto Institute of Microorganisms

5.37 Mea Fertilisers

5.38 Microbial Solutions (South Africa)

5.39 Microqumica

5.40 Mycorrhizal Applications

5.41 Nachurs Alpine Solutions

5.42 National Fertilisers Ltd. (NFL)

5.43 Navaratnaa Cropscience (P) Ltd. (NCS)

5.44 New Edge Microbials

5.45 Novozymes A/S

5.45.1. The BioAg Alliance

5.45.2. Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto

5.45.3. Biofertiliser product portfolio

5.46 Nutri-Tech Solutions (NTS)

5.47 Plant Health Products

5.48 Plant Response

5.49 Precision Laboratories

5.50 Queensland Agricultural Seeds

5.51 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd. (RCF)

5.52 Risehop

5.53 Rizobacter S/A

5.54 Semillera Guasch S.R.L.

5.55 Sigma Agriscience LLC

5.56 Stoller

5.57 Symborg

5.58 Timac Agro USA

5.59 Tokachi Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (TFAC: Japanese abbreviation: Tokachi Nokyoren)

5.60 Total Biotecnologia

5.61 T.S. Stanes (India)

5.62 Verdesian Life Science (INTX)

5.63 Xitebio Technologies

5.64 3Bar Biologics



