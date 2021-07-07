Biofertilizers Market growth in Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the biofertilizers market to register a CAGR of over 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agri Life SOM Phytopharma Ltd., Alltech Inc., Blacksmith Bio Science, EnviroKure Liquid Organic Fertilizer, Futureco Bioscience SA, Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., Novozymes AS, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and SYMBORG CORPORATE SL are some of the major market participants. Although the growing adoption of organic farming will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biofertilizers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biofertilizers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Nitrogen-fixing Biofertilizers
- Phosphate-solubilizing Biofertilizers
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Biofertilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the biofertilizers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agri Life SOM Phytopharma Ltd., Alltech Inc., Blacksmith Bio Science, EnviroKure Liquid Organic Fertilizer, Futureco Bioscience SA, Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., Novozymes AS, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and SYMBORG CORPORATE SL.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Biofertilizers Market size
- Biofertilizers Market trends
- Biofertilizers Market industry analysis
The increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient management is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the decreasing availability of arable land may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biofertilizers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market - Global amino acid fertilizer market is segmented by product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Organic Fertilizers Market - Global organic fertilizers market is segmented by application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Biofertilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biofertilizers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biofertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biofertilizers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biofertilizers market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Phosphate-solubilizing biofertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agri Life SOM Phytopharma Ltd.
- Alltech Inc.
- Blacksmith Bio Science
- EnviroKure Liquid Organic Fertilizer
- Futureco Bioscience SA
- Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp.
- Lallemand Inc.
- Novozymes AS
- Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.
- SYMBORG CORPORATE SL
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
