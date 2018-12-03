Biofortification Market Worth $118 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Biofortification Market by Crop (Sweet Potato, Cassava, Rice, Corn, Wheat, Beans, and Pearl Millet), Target Nutrient (Zinc, Iron, and Vitamins), and Region (Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market for biofortification is estimated at USD 78 million in 2018, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to reach USD 118 million by 2023. Biofortification is most widely used for crops such as sweet potato, cassava, rice, corn, wheat, beans, pearl millet, and other crops such as tomato, banana, sorghum, and barley. The growth of the biofortification market is driven by the rising demand for high nutritional content in food.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Biofortification Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=38080924

The iron segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the biofortification market in 2018

On the basis of target nutrient, the biofortification market has been segmented into iron, zinc, vitamins, and others such as â-carotene, amino acids, and proteins. The iron segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. Iron is a micronutrient which is required by plants in lesser amounts than primary or secondary micronutrients. It is a constituent of several enzymes and some pigments, and assists in nitrate and sulfate reduction and energy production within the plant.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biofortification Market"

31 - Tables

32 - Figures

101 - Pages

View more detailed TOC @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biofortification-market-38080924.html

Sweet potato segment to dominate the biofortification market, by crop, in 2018

The sweet potato segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global biofortification market in 2018. The demand for biofortified crops such as sweet potato and cassava has increased with the rising technological advancements to increase the nutrient content, particularly in orange-fleshed sweet potato (OFSP). Sweet potato is recognized as an important source of energy in the human diet for centuries owing to its high carbohydrate content. However, its vitamin A content from carotene only became recognized over the past century.

Request Free Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38080924

Asia Pacific to be the dominant region in the biofortification market in 2018

The Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the biofortification market. Biofortification has strong growth potential in agriculture, and it also improves the nutrition content in food. The biofortification market has grown considerably over the last five years, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The growing consumer demand for high nutritional content in food is projected to fuel the demand for biofortified crops, globally.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the biofortification market. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto (US), and DowDuPont (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biofortification-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets