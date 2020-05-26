Biofourmis names new CFO to help drive the digital therapeutics start-up's growth plans

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics that powers personally predictive care, has named Matt Borowiecki its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to enhance decision-making related to future strategic investments, and to expand the company's forecasting capabilities and financial infrastructure.

"My new role at Biofourmis is an incredible opportunity to make a significant impact at an innovative digital therapeutics company that's leading the way in the healthcare and life sciences space," Borowiecki said. "I am extremely impressed with the Biofourmis team, including CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput, who is a true thought leader and is leading Biofourmis' evolution of the healthcare landscape."

Borowiecki is a skilled business leader with a decade of experience in investment banking. During his time at firms such as Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley, he helped companies structure mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other corporate transactions and raise debt, equity and hybrid capital in the public and private markets. Borowiecki first began working in healthcare nearly a decade ago, when he led M&A transactions as a senior member of Aetna's corporate development team.

Most recently, Borowiecki served as Head of Capital Transactions and Structuring for MassMutual, where he was involved in long-term financial planning and raising capital to support growth. Prior to that, he served as Head of Corporate Development for MassMutual, a role in which he led large teams and executed a wide range of strategic transactions. Another role he held with the global company was Head of International Strategy and Corporate Development for MassMutual International, where he was based in Hong Kong.

During his time at MassMutual International, Borowiecki worked with a number of financial services and health technology start-ups and became intrigued by the powerful ways in which data can be used to drive improvements in personal outcomes—which, along with his experience at Aetna, piqued his interest in working at a start-up.

Reporting to Rajput, Borowiecki will be based in Biofourmis' headquarters in Boston. He will oversee the financial teams there, as well as in the company's other offices in Singapore, Switzerland and India.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join our executive leadership team as we continue to grow the company," Rajput said. "He has deep experience in strategic M&A and partnerships, as well as establishing scalable financial procedures—something that's important to us, given Biofourmis' global market presence. In addition, Matt's experience in raising capital will be extremely valuable as we looks towards our Series C funding round."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis—a fast-growing global leader in digital therapeutics that powers personally predictive care—discovers, develops and delivers clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, advanced tools for clinicians to deliver personalized care, technology to complement and demonstrate the value of pharmacotherapy, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Biofourmis has built Biovitals®, a highly sophisticated personalized AI-powered health analytics platform that predicts clinical exacerbation in advance of a critical event, which is the backbone of their digital therapeutics product pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas—including heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, oncology, chronic pain, infectious disease (i.e., COVID-19) and COPD.

For more information, visit: www.biofourmis.com

Media Contacts:

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications for Biofourmis

+1 440.225.9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Biofourmis

Related Links

http://www.biofourmis.com

