Biofriendly Expands Brand to Include Podcast and Digital Magazine

The Biofriendly Podcast is dedicated to educating people about ways they can make the environment cleaner without the doom and gloom reporting that typically dominates the category. It's co-hosted by Givens and Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll whose backgrounds in comedy makes for a fun discussion on all things green. The Biofriendly Podcast can be found on all Podcast listening platforms with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Biofriendly Planet is the e-magazine from Biofriendly that provides environmental information and tips for being green. It's dedicated to discussing everyday solutions through a light-hearted lens on the issues facing the environment and is meant to serve as a platform for readers to engage and ask questions in a safe space. Biofriendly Planet can be found at www.biofriendlyplanet.com with new content being added every day.

Editor in Chief Tara McFatridge brings a wealth of experience and notoriety to the magazine. An award-winning blogger and environmental influencer, Tara has been a leading voice in the green community for over a decade. Most notably, she was one of the featured contributors to the book, Global Chorus: 365 Voices on the Future of the Planet, other contributors included Jane Goodall, Maya Angelou and Stephen Hawking. With a growing staff of accomplished writers on her team, Tara is dedicated to bringing easy, green education without any of the guilt.

"Biofriendly has made great strides and advancements in reducing carbon emissions through our Green Plus product, but we recognize there is still a lot of educating that needs to happen in order for real changes to be made in society's approach to the environment," said Jacob Givens, Director of Promotion and Marketing at Biofriendly. "Our goal with Biofriendly Planet and The Biofriendly Podcast is to provide a place where readers and listeners can learn about ways to be eco-friendly through approachable and at-times humorous dialogue."

As Director of Promotion and Marketing of Biofriendly Corporation, Jacob Givens is responsible for public relations, brand awareness, and the Biofriendly Planet initiative which includes environmental education through media. Givens joined Biofriendly Corporation in early 2019 and is responsible for the promotion of Biofriendly and its flagship product, Green Plus® fuel enhancer. Givens also helps co-manage the online magazine, Biofriendly Planet, maintains Biofriendly's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with relevant content in the environmental space and writes, edits and films The Biofriendly Podcast, airing weekly on Thursdays.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. 20 years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

