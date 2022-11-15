Biofriendly Successfully Expands Its Environmental Impact in Hungary and Romania

Biofriendly continues to help businesses around the world transition to a more environmentally friendly fuel option for their customers

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly, an environmental education and technology company, has expanded their product, Green Plus® energy transition fuel, into more markets in Hungary and Romania to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture, construction, medical, transportation, and fuel stations. Biofriendly has successfully partnered with Josef Kaufmann Farming, and just recently added Indian Sped LTD as a new customer as well.

Zoltan Szabo, Director and Owner of the Romanian company SA Padureni, shares "Since using Green Plus, we have seen our engine oil consumption reduced to half, over 10% in fuel savings, and the performance of our engines has improved significantly."

"It is a triumph to expand the use of Green Plus to more businesses in this part of the world," said Peter Biro, Biofriendly's distributor in Hungary. "With increased fuel efficiency and improved air quality, I'm excited to see the adoption of Green Plus in Europe and hopefully this inspires more people to help themselves and the planet."

When asked for comment, Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll stated, "For many years now, Peter has worked tirelessly to provide his customers with the benefits of our product. His tenacity has increased our reach and we are looking forward to continued success in that region."

With what is expected to be a surprisingly cold winter this year, it is good news that customers have expressed how Green Plus enables their engine to start easier in colder weather. This is another positive effect of using Green Plus discovered since expanding the product to the region.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 14.8 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 270-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

