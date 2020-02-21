Biofriendly Successfully Prevents 8 Million Tons of CO2 From Entering Atmosphere

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Transition Fuel, soon to sweep the environmental landscape, is Biofriendly Corporation's solution to keeping the planet green through their Green Plus fuel additive. Green Plus reduces the amount of energy needed for fuel to burn, resulting in less carbon emissions and improved vehicle performance by 7%. UNITAR and Cifal Argentina recently Eco-Labeled Green Plus-treated fuel as the planet's first Energy Transition Fuel.

"Our goal with Green Plus Energy Transition Fuel is to do something about greenhouse gas emissions right now," said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly Corporation. "We fully support the global shift toward renewable energy and electric vehicles, but something needs to be done to fight climate change in the meantime, and our Energy Transition Fuel is not only effective for that, it's also cost efficient."

Green Plus has treated 11 billion gallons of fuel, resulting in the prevention of over 8 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. It is verified by the state of Texas as a low emission diesel solution and is currently used in more than 60% of Texas' diesel fuel market.

With multiple US EPA registrations that cover each fuel type, Biofriendly is leading the way for a cleaner environment by incorporating energy transition fuel into the fuel market. Green Plus has been proven to significantly reduce CO2, NOx, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and sulfur-based emissions. The product has been tested and approved by world-class labs and is now being used by many of the large oil companies all across the planet.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. 20 years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube. Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

