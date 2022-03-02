Biofriendly's Green Plus® Fuel Additive Reduced 1.58 Million Tons of CO2 from Entering the Atmosphere in 2021, Saving the Planet One Gallon at a Time

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly , an environmental organization founded to help solve the world's air quality problems, released their Operations Performance Report for 2021, detailing the immense success and growth of their products' impact on the environment. Biofriendly saw an improvement of 16% over the last year or an equivalent of 1.58 million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere from the use of their Green Plus energy transition fuel additive.

"We are so thrilled with the expansive growth we have seen in Biofriendly over the past year," said Michael Carroll, CTO of Biofriendly. "To see the numbers of how we are actively taking steps in helping to diminish fuel emissions throughout the world is so gratifying and encourages us to continue that growth during 2022."

To put this achievement in perspective, the average solar-powered home prevents just under one U.S. ton each year. The use of Green Plus in 2021 prevented enough CO2 from entering the atmosphere equaling close to 80,000 homes adding solar panels—which is approximately the size of Salt Lake City.

The importance of reducing emissions is becoming more prevalent with the average person emitting 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. While supporting the switch to renewable energy resources, Biofriendly currently provides solutions to this issue as they hope to clean current fossil fuels that have the longest path to transition.

In total, Biofriendly's Green Plus has treated nearly 68 billion miles of travel. Each mile aided in the reduction of carbon emissions which helps to reverse the impact of climate change while improving the overall quality of our air. Biofriendly continues to invest in new, green technology and supports green and humanitarian organizations who share in our quest for a better planet.

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 14.8 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 270-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

