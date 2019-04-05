Biogas Industry Goes Mainstream, Sponsors Two Teams at Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, the biogas industry breaks through to mainstream America on the IndyCars driven by Colton Herta with Harding Steinbrenner racing and Patricio O'Ward with Carlin Motorsport at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Producing and using biogas replaces conventional fuels such as natural gas on a one to one basis, lowers carbon emissions, promotes healthy soil and clean water, and increases recycling.

"If we can get America to embrace the benefits of biogas as fast as Colton and Patricio drive, we all win," said Patrick Serfass, Executive Director of the American Biogas Council, the trade association that represents the entire biogas industry in the US. "When you recycle material like food scraps and agricultural waste in a biogas system, you naturally produce biogas, which is a renewable energy, and digestate, which is a nutrient rich soil amendment that builds healthy soils. We are thrilled to have the support of Harding Steinbrenner Racing, Carlin Motorsport and biogas companies like GESS International."

The two cars will feature badging for the American Biogas Council and GESS International, one of the largest and fastest growing biogas companies in the US.

"Now is perfect timing for GESS International to be working with the fastest driver and growing team of Colton Herta and Harding Steinbrenner Racing and Patricio O'Ward who recently won the 2018 Indy Lights Championship," said Shaun Lee of GESS International. "Coming off the win at COTA, we're ready for more edge-of-your-seat racing and connecting IndyCar fans to the benefits of renewable fuels."



About the American Biogas Council

The American Biogas Council is the only national trade association representing the entire biogas industry in the U.S. The ABC represents over 200 companies in all parts of the biogas supply chain who are dedicated to maximizing the production and use of biogas from organic waste. Find us online at www.AmericanBiogasCouncil.org , Twitter @ambiogascouncil , LinkedIn in the American Biogas Council group and on YouTube www.youtube.com/GoBiogas

About the GESS International North Carolina, Inc.

GESS International North Carolina, Inc. is a Headquarter of GESS group of companies (GESS) located in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is a highly experienced and globally established renewable energy service company. With over 350 completed projects worldwide, GESS has over 21 years of expertise in providing energy efficient solutions using co-generation and renewable energy resources such as solar and biogas. From consulting to managing operations of our completed projects, GESS offers design and implementation solutions with a direct economic impact for its partners, customers and their communities.

Caroline Peat

202.640.6595

cpeat@ttcorp.com

SOURCE American Biogas Council

Related Links

http://www.americanbiogascouncil.org

