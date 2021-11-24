Biogas Market size to grow by USD 27.66 Bn | North America to present maximum opportunities | Technavio

Know exact market size, growth variance, and future opportunities by purchasing our full report.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increased generation of municipal solid waste and stringent regulations pertaining to the reduction of GHG emissions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the drawbacks associated with biogas production will restrict the market growth.

Increasing government support for the development of biogas will create new opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the challenges posed by alternative sources of energy will restrict growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AB HOLDING SPA, Ameresco Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Renergon International AG, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Stormfisher Ltd., and WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH.

Competitive Analysis

The biogas market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into co-generation, power generation, heat in buildings, and biogas upgradation.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

By application, the market generated maximum revenue in the co-generation segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment is driven by increased energy efficiency, economic development value, and reduction in emissions. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The presence of favorable government policies and organizations such as the American Biogas Council, that focus on the development of biogas is driving the growth of the market in North America.

Related Reports:

Renewable Energy Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Biomass Power Generation Market by Feedstock and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Biogas Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB HOLDING SPA, Ameresco Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Renergon International AG, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Stormfisher Ltd., and WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

