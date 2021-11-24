Biogas Market size to grow by USD 27.66 Bn | North America to present maximum opportunities | Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth in global population, global warming, and rising concerns over the environment are increasing investments in the energy sector, especially in renewables such as solar and biogas. Besides, the global demand for energy has been continuously increasing with the steady growth in economic developments worldwide. This is forcing governments across the world to set up renewable power plants that can convert large amounts of agricultural waste into useful biogas that burn efficiently. Many such developments are creating significant opportunities for market players.
Technavio estimates the global biogas market to grow by USD 27.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.79 % between 2020-2025.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increased generation of municipal solid waste and stringent regulations pertaining to the reduction of GHG emissions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the drawbacks associated with biogas production will restrict the market growth.
Increasing government support for the development of biogas will create new opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the challenges posed by alternative sources of energy will restrict growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AB HOLDING SPA, Ameresco Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Renergon International AG, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Stormfisher Ltd., and WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH.
Competitive Analysis
The biogas market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Application, the market is classified into co-generation, power generation, heat in buildings, and biogas upgradation.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
By application, the market generated maximum revenue in the co-generation segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment is driven by increased energy efficiency, economic development value, and reduction in emissions. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. The presence of favorable government policies and organizations such as the American Biogas Council, that focus on the development of biogas is driving the growth of the market in North America.
|
Biogas Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.79%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 27.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB HOLDING SPA, Ameresco Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., LAIR LIQUIDE SA, PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH, Renergon International AG, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, Stormfisher Ltd., and WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH
|
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
