Biogas upgrading equipment market size to increase by USD 5,070.25 million; Europe to contribute 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,070.25 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 15.38%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global biogas upgrading equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rising demand for renewables such as biofuels, biogas, and upgraded biogas is driving the growth of the biogas upgrading equipment market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The biogas upgrading equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Air Liquide SA - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Air Liquide Advanced Separations.

- The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Air Liquide Advanced Separations. Bright Renewables B.V. - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Cirmac International bv.

- The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Cirmac International bv. Condorchem Envitech SL - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment namely BUP series.

- The company offers biogas upgrading equipment namely BUP series. DP CleanTech Co. Ltd. - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary DMT Clear Gas Solutions.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the need for cleaner fuel, favorable government policies, and environmental and energy security. However, the high cost of production is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is segmented into water scrubber, chemical scrubber, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), membrane, and others. The water scrubber segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The gasification market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 135.21 billion . The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high operating and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high operating and maintenance costs may impede the market growth. The well abandonment services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1522.38 million . The maturing oil and gas fields are notably driving the well abandonment services market growth, although factors such as the high costs associated with well abandonment projects may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this biogas upgrading equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biogas upgrading equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biogas upgrading equipment market vendors.

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5070.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2G Energy AG, AAT Abwasser und Abfalltechnik GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Atlas Copco AB, Bright Renewables B.V., Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH, Condorchem Envitech SL, DMT International, DP CleanTech Co. Ltd., DVO Inc., Greenlane Renewables Inc., HAASE Umwelttechnik GmbH, Jog Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd., Nacelle Logistics LLC, NeoZeo AB, Pentair Plc, Veolia Environment SA, Xebec Adsorption Inc., Anaergia Inc., and MalmbergGruppen AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biogas upgrading equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global biogas upgrading equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 21: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 22: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 23: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 24: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 25: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 26: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 27: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 30: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Water scrubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 32: Chart on Water scrubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Water scrubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Water scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Water scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Chemical scrubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemical scrubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemical scrubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemical scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemical scrubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Membrane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Membrane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Membrane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 54: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 56: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 2G Energy AG

Exhibit 105: 2G Energy AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: 2G Energy AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: 2G Energy AG - Key offerings

11.4 AAT Abwasser und Abfalltechnik GmbH

Exhibit 108: AAT Abwasser und Abfalltechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: AAT Abwasser und Abfalltechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: AAT Abwasser und Abfalltechnik GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 111: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 114: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

11.6 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 116: Atlas Copco AB - Overview



Exhibit 117: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Atlas Copco AB - Key news



Exhibit 119: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus

11.7 Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

Exhibit 121: Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 DMT International

Exhibit 124: DMT International - Overview



Exhibit 125: DMT International - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: DMT International - Key offerings

11.9 DVO Inc.

Exhibit 127: DVO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: DVO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: DVO Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Exhibit 130: Greenlane Renewables Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Greenlane Renewables Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Greenlane Renewables Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 HAASE Umwelttechnik GmbH

Exhibit 133: HAASE Umwelttechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: HAASE Umwelttechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: HAASE Umwelttechnik GmbH - Key offerings

11.12 Jog Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Jog Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Jog Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Jog Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 MalmbergGruppen AB

Exhibit 139: MalmbergGruppen AB - Overview



Exhibit 140: MalmbergGruppen AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: MalmbergGruppen AB - Key offerings

11.14 Nacelle Logistics LLC

Exhibit 142: Nacelle Logistics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nacelle Logistics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Nacelle Logistics LLC - Key offerings

11.15 NeoZeo AB

Exhibit 145: NeoZeo AB - Overview



Exhibit 146: NeoZeo AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: NeoZeo AB - Key offerings

11.16 Pentair Plc

Exhibit 148: Pentair Plc - Overview



Exhibit 149: Pentair Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Pentair Plc - Key news



Exhibit 151: Pentair Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Pentair Plc - Segment focus

11.17 Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Exhibit 153: Xebec Adsorption Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Xebec Adsorption Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Xebec Adsorption Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Xebec Adsorption Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Xebec Adsorption Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio