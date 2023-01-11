Biogas upgrading equipment market size to increase by USD 5,070.25 million; Europe to contribute 41% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 11, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,070.25 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 15.38%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global biogas upgrading equipment market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rising demand for renewables such as biofuels, biogas, and upgraded biogas is driving the growth of the biogas upgrading equipment market in Europe. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The biogas upgrading equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Air Liquide SA - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Air Liquide Advanced Separations.
- Bright Renewables B.V. - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary Cirmac International bv.
- Condorchem Envitech SL - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment namely BUP series.
- DP CleanTech Co. Ltd. - The company offers biogas upgrading equipment through its subsidiary DMT Clear Gas Solutions.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the need for cleaner fuel, favorable government policies, and environmental and energy security. However, the high cost of production is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
- By technology, the market is segmented into water scrubber, chemical scrubber, pressure swing adsorption (PSA), membrane, and others. The water scrubber segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this biogas upgrading equipment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the biogas upgrading equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biogas upgrading equipment market vendors.
Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
156
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.38%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5070.25 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
14.4
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
2G Energy AG, AAT Abwasser und Abfalltechnik GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Atlas Copco AB, Bright Renewables B.V., Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH, Condorchem Envitech SL, DMT International, DP CleanTech Co. Ltd., DVO Inc., Greenlane Renewables Inc., HAASE Umwelttechnik GmbH, Jog Waste to Energy Pvt. Ltd., Nacelle Logistics LLC, NeoZeo AB, Pentair Plc, Veolia Environment SA, Xebec Adsorption Inc., Anaergia Inc., and MalmbergGruppen AB
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
