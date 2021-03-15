Biohaven Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Public Offering Of Common Shares

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a commercial–stage biopharmaceutical company with a marketed drug for the acute treatment of migraine and a portfolio of innovative, late–stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,686,409 of its common shares at a price to the public of $76.00 per share. In addition, Biohaven has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 402,961 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Biohaven. The offering is expected to close on March 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the book-running manager of the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained from the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1–866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected].

The shares will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

