Biohaven Pharmaceuticals to Host Inaugural Research & Development Day on November 26, 2018

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative therapies for neurological diseases, today announced that it will host its inaugural Annual Research & Development Day on Monday, November 26, 2018 beginning at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time in New York City. Members of Biohaven's senior management will be joined by expert key opinion leaders to hold discussions on the topics of Biohaven's three platforms: migraine (compounds BHV-3000 and BHV-3500), glutamate modulation (BHV-4157, BHV-5000), and inflammation/immune modifiers (BHV-3241 and pre-clinical programs). Panel discussions will feature the following experts:



MIGRAINE

Session moderated by Geoff Meacham, PhD, Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst, Barclays

Richard Lipton, MD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Andrew Blumenfeld, MD, Headache Center of Southern California

Jelena Pavlović, MD, PhD, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alexander Mauskop, MD, SUNY Downstate Medical Center and New York Headache Center



GLUTAMATE MODULATION

Session Moderated by Charles Duncan PhD, Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst, Cantor Fitzgerald

John Krystal, MD, Yale University School of Medicine

Jeremy Schmahmann, MD, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital

Christopher Pittenger, MD, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine

Howard Feldman, MD, UCSD School of Medicine and Director of Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study

Sanjay Mathew, MD, Baylor College of Medicine

Michael Thase, MD, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine



INFLAMMATION AND IMMUNE SYSTEM

Session moderated by Tyler Van Buren, Principal, Senior Equity Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Horacio Kaufmann, MD, NYU Langone Health, School of Medicine

Michael Lynes, PhD, University of Connecticut, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology

David Spiegel, MD, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine and Department of Chemistry

Institutional investors and analysts may RSVP to jporcelli@soleburytrout.com.

Interested parties may access the live video webcast of this presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of Biohaven's website at www.biohavenpharma.com. A webcast replay of the presentation will be posted on the Biohaven website approximately two hours after the event.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, Rutgers, ALS Biopharma LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist, glutamate modulation, and myeloperoxidase inhibitor platforms. Biohaven's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the ticker symbol BHVN. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release, including the Company's expectations for future growth and pipeline development, are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2018. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, contact Dr. Vlad Coric, the Chief Executive Officer at Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

