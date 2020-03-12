Biohaven's NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant 75mg) is Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies for the Acute Treatment of Migraine in Adults

BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer for Migraine and Common Diseases at Biohaven stated, "At Biohaven, helping those with migraine is personal to us. We understand the widespread and debilitating effects that patients experience. The urgency to provide new treatment options for the millions who live with it each day has underscored our efforts to bring NURTEC ODT to pharmacies quickly." Mr. Jones added, "Biohaven is dedicated to minimizing barriers to medication access for people with migraine and has developed a suite of programs to help patients and physicians process access NURTEC ODT."

Treatment with NURTEC ODT is simple – a single dose of 75 mg provides fast pain relief, returns patients to normal function within one hour, and delivers sustained efficacy that lasts up to 48 hours for many patients, allowing people with migraine to get back to living their lives.

In order to ensure optimal patient access, Biohaven has developed a comprehensive, best-in-class suite of patient affordability and access programs. More information about NURTEC ODT and its patient support programs can be found at 1-833-4NURTEC, on the NURTEC ODT website and the NURTEC Twitter community.

Each eight-tablet pack of NURTEC ODT covers treatment of eight migraine attacks with one dose, as needed, up to once daily. Sample packs containing two tablets will also be made available to healthcare providers. Patients with migraine should discuss with their primary care provider or neurologist whether NURTEC ODT is appropriate for them.

NURTEC ODT is not an opioid or narcotic, does not have addiction potential and is not scheduled as a controlled substance by the U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration. The FDA approval of NURTEC ODT is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (Study 303) and the long-term, open-label safety study (Study 201). In the pivotal Phase 3 trial, NURTEC ODT was generally well tolerated; the most common adverse reaction was nausea (2%) in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% of patients who received placebo. More information about the FDA approval is available here: https://www.biohavenpharma.com/investors/news-events/press-releases/02-27-2020.

NURTEC ODT is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to rimegepant, NURTEC ODT, or to any of its components. Hypersensitivity reactions with dyspnea and severe rash, including delayed serious hypersensitivity days after administration, occurred in less than 1% of subjects taking NURTEC ODT in clinical studies.

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com.

About Migraine

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia). There is a significant unmet need for new acute treatments as more than 90 percent of migraine sufferers are unable to work or function normally during an attack.

About CGRP Receptor Antagonism

Small molecule CGRP receptor antagonists represent a novel class of drugs for the treatment of migraine. This unique mode of action potentially offers an alternative to current agents, particularly for patients who have contraindications to the use of triptans, or who have a poor response to triptans or are intolerant to them.

Indication

NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

Limitations of Use

NURTEC ODT is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to NURTEC ODT or any of its components.

Warnings and Precautions: If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue NURTEC ODT and initiate appropriate therapy. Serious hypersensitivity reactions have included dyspnea and rash, and can occur days after administration.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reaction was nausea (2% in patients who received NURTEC ODT compared to 0.4% in patients who received placebo). Hypersensitivity, including dyspnea and rash, occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Use in Specific Populations:

Pregnant/breast feeding: It is not known if NURTEC ODT can harm an unborn baby or if it passes into breast milk. Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of NURTEC ODT in persons with severe hepatic impairment. Renal impairment: Avoid use in patients with end-stage renal disease.

Please click here for full Prescribing information.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4Nurtec.

Please click here for full Prescribing information and Patient Information.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. For more information, visit www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "believe", "continue", "may", "on track", "expects" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management about NURTEC ODT as an acute treatment for patients with migraine. Forward-looking statements include those related to: the Company's ability to effectively commercialize NURTEC ODT, delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of NURTEC ODT, complying with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements, the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of the Company's planned and ongoing clinical trials, the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA, the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings, the potential commercialization of the Company's product candidates, the potential for the Company's product candidates to be first in class or best in class therapies and the effectiveness and safety of the Company's product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

