Biohazard Bag Market Size Worth $472.3 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biohazard bags market size is anticipated to reach USD 472.3 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing population base, increasing awareness regarding the critical role of waste disposal in controlling human infection, and the rising hospital/healthcare standards in developing countries have together contributed to the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of material type, LDPE dominated the market in 2019 as they are most commonly used owing to their high strength, low material cost, flexibility, considerable durability, and transparency

Based on application, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness among housekeeping staff about disposing infectious wastes in medical institutions

Hospitals and diagnostic labs are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to growing patient population, public awareness about healthcare, and resulting increasing demand for routine diagnostic testing/routine check-ups

Middle East & Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, closely followed by Asia Pacific owing to increasing awareness regarding the need to properly dispose hazardous medical waste and constantly improving healthcare facilities in the region

Key players in the biohazard bags market include Bel-Art SP Scienceware, Dynalon, Heathrow, Thermo Scientific, MiniGrip, TufPak, Cole-Parmer, and Fisher Scientific.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Biohazard Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (HDPE, LDPE), By Application (Highly Infectious, Sharps), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-hazards-bag-market

Waste disposal in biohazard bags is a critical step in maintaining the healthcare safety standards of medical institutions. Medical waste disposal in biohazard bags ensures that infectious waste isn't exposed to the public and are disinfected or sterilized in a proper manner. Increasing awareness regarding hospital safety standards and investments by hospitals in maintaining their cleanliness are leading to increased use of biohazard bags, thereby propelling the biohazard bag market growth over the forecast period.

Biohazard bags allow proper handling of medical waste as the material used to handle medical waste needs to be tough, economical, and capable of creating an unbreakable containment. HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), LDPE (Low Density PolyEthylene), cellophane, and polyproylene are some commonly used materials for manufacturing biohazard bags. The materials and designs are generally autoclave safe, allowing them to be sterilized before disposal.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biohazard bag market based on product material, application, end use, and region:

Biohazard Bags Product Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

HDPE



LDPE



Cellophane



Polypropylene

Biohazard Bags Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Highly infectious



Other Infectious



Sharps



Chemical & Pharmaceutical



General Healthcare Waste



Others

Biohazard Bags End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical/Research Laboratories



Others

Biohazard Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Europe



U.K.



Germany





France





Italy





Spain





ROE



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





South Korea





India





Australia





Thailand





Indonesia





ROAPAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia





ROLATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Egypt





ROMEA

