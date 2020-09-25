BioHiTech and the Hazleton Area School District to Introduce the District's New Altapure AP-4 Disinfectant System at the Hazle Township Early Learning Center on September 29, 2020

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today that the Company and the Hazleton Area School District will introduce and demonstrate the district's new Altapure AP-4™ high-level disinfectant system at the Hazle Township Early Learning Center on September 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. The event will be attended by Pennsylvania State Senator John Yudichak (I-Luzerne/Carbon) as well as other local officials and press. BioHiTech intends to subsequently share video content of the event on its website and through social media.

The Hazleton Area School District in Pennsylvania is the first public school district in the country to incorporate the Altapure AP-4 as a part of its protocols to help protect its schools from the spread of COVID-19 and potential infections from other viruses and bacteria. The Altapure AP-4 achieves hospital-grade disinfection of classrooms, bathrooms and other common areas, including everything within the area such as toys, chromebooks, computers, rugs, carpeting, and sports equipment. The system can be utilized throughout the district as a preventative measure, and it will completely disinfect areas exposed to a virus in order to prevent further spread.

"The implementation of the Altapure AP-4 at the Hazleton Area School District demonstrates our commitment to creating the safest possible environment for students and staff throughout the district," said Linda DeCosmo, President, Board of School Directors for the Hazleton Area School District. "Achieving periodic hospital grade disinfection in addition to regular sanitation will help us in our efforts to reopen schools as safely as possible. The Altapure AP-4 will also be instrumental in helping to prevent the potential spread of viruses or infections should they occur at any of our schools."

"We commend the Hazelton Area School District for their leadership in the area of health and safety," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "Their selection of the Altapure AP-4 along with this public demonstration sends a clear message to parents and staff members that the Hazleton Area School District will devote substantial resources to utilize the best available technology for the benefit of the community it services. We look forward to working with Hazleton as well as other like-minded school districts throughout the country that are dedicated to achieving the highest possible standards of disinfection for their respective communities."

"As more school districts resume in-person learning and implement Covid-19 mitigation plans, families need to know our schools are doing everything possible to protect students, teachers, and staff," said Senator John Yudichak. "The Hazleton Area School District, in deploying BioHiTech's innovative Altapure AP-4 disinfectant system, is setting a new standard of excellence for COVID-19 safety in Pennsylvania schools."

The Altapure AP-4™ is an enhanced, automated and touchless high-level disinfection sub-micron aerosol system launched in 2017 that provides a safe process and rapid elimination of spores, viruses, and vegetative bacteria, such as, but not limited to: COVID-19, Acinetobacter baumanii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, VRE, MRSA, Bacillus atrophaeus, Geobacillus stearothermophilus, Polio virus, C. auris and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Extensive research and development alongside Harris Corporation, formerly ITT Exelis, a top-tier global aerospace, defense, and information solutions company, resulted in the creation of a very unique and patented aerosol generation technology that when coupled with the liquid agent Altacare®, a reagent grade peracetic acid solution, yields rapid and unparalleled results for high level disinfection. Altapure is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and processes in the marketplace that are safe to use and are environmentally friendly. All of Altapure's products are engineered, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

