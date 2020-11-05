BioHiTech Global Appoints Anthony Fuller as Chief Executive Officer

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announces today the appointment by its Board of Directors of Anthony (Tony) Fuller as Chief Executive Officer effective November 5, 2020. Mr. Fuller, who has served as the Company's Chief Administrative Officer since March 2020 and has been a member of its Board of Directors since 2017, succeeds Frank E. Celli, the Company's founder, who will remain as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of BioHiTech Global. Mr. Fuller will also continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Since his arrival at BioHiTech, Mr. Fuller has been instrumental in several key initiatives at the company, including the recently announced land acquisition deal in New York State and the company's licensing deal for AltaPure. Prior to his arrival, Mr. Fuller enjoyed a thirty-year career at Walmart where he last held the position of Senior Vice President and was instrumental in heralding Walmart's global expansion and its groundbreaking, market-leading renewable energy efforts while leading the Walmart Energy Group. During his tenure, he also served as one of twelve executives on Walmart's Global Sustainability Steering Committee, providing innovative direction for all of the company's sustainability efforts. Among Mr. Fuller's accomplishments in the realms of energy efficiency and renewable projects were Walmart's market leading daylight harvesting, lighting conversion and state of the art wind, solar and fuel cell applications in properties across the globe. Mr. Fuller drove the financial benefits derived from his team efforts in evaluating, executing and project managing the implementation of hundreds of millions of dollars in efficiency value. He also led the teams that drove Walmart's expansion and economic development through property site selection, development, management and maintenance for Walmart's global portfolio of distribution centers and stores, which grew to a network of over 140 distribution centers and 10,000 stores.

"I am deeply honored to have been chosen by the Board to assume the role of CEO of this incredibly promising company. For many years, Frank Celli stewarded BioHiTech through tremendous innovation and growth into the dynamic and diverse entity it is today," Mr. Fuller stated. "Our work together has driven the proliferation of our three distinct, yet highly complementary, business lines: our High Efficiency Biological Treatment (HEBioT™) operations, which converts a variety of waste forms into renewable fuel; our revolutionary digesters, which divert food waste from landfills by breaking it down into a harmless, natural, green liquid that enters the wastewater system, coupled with our proprietary cloud technology that lets clients analyze their food waste data and better manage their supply chains; and our latest initiative in disinfection innovation with the ALTAPURE AP-4, which delivers rapid and complete high-level disinfection of large spaces through our advanced ultrasonic product capable of delivering a dense cloud of sub-micron fog droplets (0.69 micron avg.) for the high-level disinfection of large spaces such as those found in hospitals, burn units, clean rooms, schools, nursing homes, senior living communities and animal facilities, among others."

Mr. Fuller received his B.S. in agricultural economics from Arkansas State University and his J.D. from the University of Arkansas.

"Tony represents the right choice to spearhead the next phase of growth and purpose at BioHiTech and I look forward to working with him to leverage his expertise, relationships and strategic prowess in carrying BioHiTech into a promising tomorrow. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors we welcome Tony to the role of CEO and look forward to his leadership in executing on our expansive model," said Frank E. Celli, Chairman of BioHiTech.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

