BioHiTech Global Appoints Nicholaus Rohleder as an Independent Member of Its Board of Directors

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable environmental management solutions, today announced the appointment of Nicholaus Rohleder as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Rohleder is the co-founder and Environmental Technology Portfolio Manager at New American Energy, LLC ("New American Energy"), an alternative energy and sustainability asset management company with offices in Tulsa, OK, New York, NY, and London, UK.

"Nick's wealth of experience in clean technology, alternative energy, sustainability investment and risk management will serve our company well as we build our resource recovery and digester business and expand into other environmentally responsible businesses such as our recently announced, new high-level disinfectant technology distribution initiative with Altapure. We believe his experience also reflects the direction we see the industry going and believe he will provide new perspectives on the continued trend toward environmentally conscious approaches to our business," said Frank E. Celli, BioHiTech's Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome Nick to BioHiTech's Board of Directors as we continue our efforts to advance the Company's environmentally responsible technology solutions and look forward to the benefit of his experience and insight."

In addition to his role at New American Energy, Mr. Rohleder serves as a Senior Advisor at Ardour Capital Investments, an alternative energy and clean technology investment bank, and the Director of Finance at Lone Cypress Midstream Services, an energy infrastructure developer. Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Merit Holdings Group, an ESG and sustainability focused private investment platform. At Merit, Mr. Rohleder was responsible for risk management and operations across all verticals. Mr. Rohleder began his career at Dwight Capital, a diversified financial service firm. He is regularly quoted by media outlets such as Forbes, Hedge Fund Monthly, and Energy Trend for commentary on global energy and financial markets. Mr. Rohleder is actively involved with the Earth Institute at Columbia University, The Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy, and The Columbia/Penn Club of New York City, The Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, and Sustainable Tulsa. Mr. Rohleder graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Oklahoma with degrees in Economics and Political Science. He received his Master of Science in Sustainability Management degree from Columbia University with a focus in Environmental Business and Environmental Economics.

Mr. Rohleder added, "Sustainability is squarely at the forefront of the minds of corporate America and BioHiTech's smart waste management technologies and new environmentally friendly disinfectant venture are at the right place at the right time to capitalize on tremendous market opportunities to reduce landfill usage and cost-effectively improve environmental outcomes through the company's technologies. I look forward to working with Frank and the entire BioHiTech team to build long-term value for the company and all its stakeholders."

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our cost-effective technology solutions include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to lower disposal costs while having a positive impact on the environment. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements are also based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are estimates, based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and are subject to further changes. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

