BioHiTech Global to Host Q1 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on May 15th at 4:30 PM EDT

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, today announced that Mr. Frank E. Celli, Chief Executive Officer of BioHiTech, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Also joining Mr. Celli on the call from management will be Brian Essman – Chief Financial Officer and Richard Galterio – Executive Vice President.

The call information is as follows:

Date: May 15, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

US/INTERNATIONAL: 1-201-689-8562



TOLL-FREE: 1-877-407-0789

Participants will ask for the BioHiTech Global Q1 2019 Financial Results Call

This call is being webcast by ViaVid and can be accessed at

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134596

The call will also be available for replay by accessing

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134596

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is changing the way we think about managing waste. Our cost-effective technology solutions include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to lower disposal costs while having a positive impact on the environment. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Rich Galterio

Executive Vice President

Direct: 845.367.0603

rgalterio@biohitech.com

www.biohitech.com

