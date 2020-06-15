BioHiTech to Conduct Live Product Demonstrations of Altapure High-Level Disinfectant Technology for Use Against Bacteria and Viruses such as Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) with Potential Customers Starting in June

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable environmental management solutions, today provided an update on the progress of its new, high-level disinfectant distribution business.

After entering into a distribution agreement in May, the Company has had preliminary discussions with potential customers in the healthcare, hospitality and education markets that have led to the scheduling of live product demonstrations of the Altapure AP-4™, beginning in June. While it has not yet received any purchase orders, the Company is encouraged by the initial level of interest and the potential opportunities that are being discussed.

"We are excited about the initial interest we have seen from several potential customers in making the AP-4 a part of their post-COVID safety and disinfecting initiatives," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech. "We are looking forward to demonstrating the environmentally sound, high-level disinfection capabilities of the AP-4 in an actual customer setting so that target customers can evaluate its ability to keep areas such as infirmaries, guest or patient rooms, classrooms, and small common areas properly disinfected in a post-COVID-19 environment."

The Altapure AP-4 is an enhanced, automated and touchless high-level disinfection sub-micron aerosol system launched in 2017, providing a safe process and rapid kill of spores, viruses, and vegetative bacteria, such as but not limited to: COVID-19, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, VRE, MRSA, Bacillus atrophaeus, Geobacillus stearothermophilus, Polio virus, C. auris and Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). Extensive research and development alongside Harris Corporation, formerly ITT Exelis, a top-tier global aerospace, defense, and information solutions company, resulted in the creation of a very unique and patented aerosol generation technology that when coupled with the liquid agent Altacare®, a reagent grade peracetic acid solution, yields rapid and unparalleled results for high level disinfection. Altapure is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and processes in the marketplace that are safe to use and are environmentally friendly. All of Altapure's products are engineered, manufactured, and assembled in the U.S.

