BioImaging Data in the Cloud- OME-NGFF Supported in OMERO and OMERO Plus

SEATTLE and DUNDEE, United Kingdom, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Open Microscopy Environment (OME) and Glencoe Software are pleased to announce the release of the latest versions of OMERO and OMERO Plus with support for OME-NGFF, a cloud-friendly data format optimized for multi-dimensional bioimaging datasets. This technology makes working with bioimaging data in cloud deployments easier, faster and more cost effective. These tools make a dedicated cloud strategy now a realistic alternative for academic and industrial R&D programs that rely on digital pathology, multiplexed imaging, and high content screening.

OME's Next-Generation File Formats (OME-NGFF) are a new technology for storing large bioimage datasets, for example, data collected in Digital Pathology and High Content Screening, in cloud storage systems (often called "object" or "blob" storage). This new data storage technology enables data and AI scientists to access specific regions of large image datasets efficiently, effectively a kind of data streaming that removes the need to download large image files to a local machine for use in advanced AI calculations.

OMERO and OMERO Plus are world-leading platforms that combine databases and powerful data interfaces that let scientists view, manage, share, analyze, mine and publish data. With support for the OME-NGFF format, OMERO and OMERO Plus now provide the option of cloud-native deployments for data management at scale, while maintaining support for diverse domains such as Microscopy, Digital Pathology, and High Content Screening.

Chris Allan, Glencoe Software's VP Software Engineering, comments that "as many IT departments are moving their operations to the cloud, scientists are left with limited tooling in the bioimaging domain that operates natively with scalable cloud storage and compute. OME-NGFF changes that, and makes cloud deployments a viable alternative for academic and industrial life sciences and biomedical R&D labs."

About the Open Microscopy Environment

The Open Microscopy Environment produces open source tools to support data management for microscopy with a commitment to building and releasing high quality, open source, well-supported software for the scientific imaging community. OMEs Bio-Formats and OMERO projects are funded by peer-reviewed grants and are undertaken as collaborations with academic, industrial or commercial partners, so that the development of new tools and capabilities is always tied to real world, scientific use cases. Open source OMERO is publicly available at https://www.openmicroscopy.org/omero.

About Glencoe Software

At Glencoe Software, we are committed to the delivery of innovative, scalable, easy-to-use scientific image data management solutions for our clients. We make the viewing, sharing, analysis, management & integration of large sets of images and metadata easy and accessible to everyone in your team or organization with our OMERO Plus, Bio-Formats and PathViewer software products and services. Glencoe Software is the exclusive commercial partner of the Open Microscopy Environment. For more information, visit www.glencoesoftware.com. Those interested in commercial licenses for OMERO Plus can contact Glencoe Software at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Erin Diel

+1 (206) 973-8225

[email protected]

SOURCE Glencoe Software