Bioinformatics Market, Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost market growth - Technavio

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of trained laboratory professionals might hamper market growth.

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, over 46% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the platform segment will lead the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the bioinformatics market size.

Product

Platforms



Tools



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Bioinformatics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bioinformatics market report covers the following areas:

Bioinformatics Market Size

Bioinformatics Market Trends

Bioinformatics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS as one of the prime reasons driving the Bioinformatics Market growth during the next few years. Download Sample Report.

Bioinformatics Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist bioinformatics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bioinformatics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bioinformatics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the bioinformatics market, vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our analyst now!

Related Reports

Sterilization Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sterilization services market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fetal bovine serum market share is expected to increase to USD 249.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Bioinformatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Fios Genomics Ltd., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Platforms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platforms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Brooks Automation Inc.

Exhibit 94: Brooks Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Brooks Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Brooks Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Brooks Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 DNASTAR Inc.

Exhibit 98: DNASTAR Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: DNASTAR Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: DNASTAR Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 101: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

10.7 Geneva Bioinformatics SA

Exhibit 106: Geneva Bioinformatics SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: Geneva Bioinformatics SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Geneva Bioinformatics SA - Key offerings

10.8 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 109: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Illumina Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Illumina Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 114: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 119: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 122: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Waters Corp.

Exhibit 128: Waters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Waters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Waters Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Waters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Waters Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio