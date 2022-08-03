Bioinformatics Market, Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost market growth - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 23:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Bioinformatics Market, operating under the health care segment. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 12.95 billion, at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Request the Latest Free sample report.
Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of trained laboratory professionals might hamper market growth.
Based on geographic segmentation, over 46% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the platform segment will lead the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the bioinformatics market size.
- Product
- Platforms
- Tools
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bioinformatics market report covers the following areas:
- Bioinformatics Market Size
- Bioinformatics Market Trends
- Bioinformatics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of sophisticated bioinformatics tools for NGS as one of the prime reasons driving the Bioinformatics Market growth during the next few years. Download Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bioinformatics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bioinformatics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bioinformatics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the bioinformatics market, vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our analyst now!
Sterilization Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sterilization services market share is expected to increase by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Fetal Bovine Serum Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fetal bovine serum market share is expected to increase to USD 249.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.
|
Bioinformatics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 12.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.5
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, Brooks Automation Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Fios Genomics Ltd., Genedata AG, Geneva Bioinformatics SA, Illumina Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Source BioScience, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZS Associates Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Platforms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platforms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tools - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Brooks Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Brooks Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Brooks Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Brooks Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Brooks Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 DNASTAR Inc.
- Exhibit 98: DNASTAR Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: DNASTAR Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: DNASTAR Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Eurofins Scientific SE
- Exhibit 101: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus
- 10.7 Geneva Bioinformatics SA
- Exhibit 106: Geneva Bioinformatics SA - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Geneva Bioinformatics SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Geneva Bioinformatics SA - Key offerings
- 10.8 Illumina Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Illumina Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Illumina Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Illumina Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Illumina Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
- Exhibit 114: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 QIAGEN NV
- Exhibit 119: QIAGEN NV - Overview
- Exhibit 120: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: QIAGEN NV - Key news
- Exhibit 122: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Waters Corp.
- Exhibit 128: Waters Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Waters Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Waters Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Waters Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Waters Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article