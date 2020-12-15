BioIntelliSense BioButton™ Named CES 2021 Best of Innovation Award Honoree

The FDA-cleared BioButton is a coin-sized, disposable medical wearable device for continuous monitoring of temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate at rest to enable early detection of adverse vital sign trends through its proprietary biosensor technology and advanced analytics. Its effortless user experience design and multi-parameter capability makes remote monitoring scalable, reliable and cost effective.

"We are extremely honored to be named Best of Innovation as a CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree. The commercial launch of the BioButton COVID-19 symptom screening and vaccine monitoring solution is timely in addressing the growing challenge of safe return to worksites, school, travel, conferences and entertainment" said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. "The BioButton is the newest addition to our biosensor portfolio and data services model for public health and clinical applications that span infectious disease, orthopedics, oncology, and cardiac care."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

