BioInvent Signs Manufacturing Agreement With U.S. Cell Therapy Company

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --– BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) announced today that it has signed a manufacturing agreement with an undisclosed U.S. cell therapy company for the production of cGMP compliant material to support their clinical development programs.

The manufacturing agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD 1.5 million, mainly in 2019.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program is BI-1206, currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

BioInvent's manufacturing capabilities

The BioInvent manufacturing facility is compliant with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations and is fully based on disposable technology and can produce batches in sizes from 40 L to 1,000 L. The platform process ensures rapid and efficient process development and spans everything from cell line development to final release of drug substance for clinical trials. BioInvent offers a range of cell line development options that include a royalty free GS knocked CHO K1 cell line.

