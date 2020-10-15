BioInvent to present data on BI-1808, an anti-TNFR2 antibody, at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that they will be presenting a poster on BI-1808, an antibody to tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2), at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The congress will be held virtually from November 9 to 14, 2020.

Title of abstract: Pre-clinical development of TNFR2 ligand-blocking BI-1808 for cancer immunotherapy

Authors: Linda Mårtensson, Mathilda Kovacek, Petra Holmkvist, Monika Semmrich, Carolin Svensson, Therese Blidberg, Carl Roos, Andres McAllister, Mimoza Demiri, Marie Borggren, Ingrid Karlsson, Björn Frendéus, Ingrid Teige

Abstract number: 725

The poster will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST (3:00 - 11:00 p.m. CET). The presenting authors will answer questions on Wednesday, November 11 from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. EST (11:15 - 11: 45 p.m. CET) and Friday, November 13 from 4:40 to 5:10 p.m. EST (10:40 - 11: 10 p.m. CET).

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Welschof, CEO Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors +46 (0)46 286 85 50 +44 7483 284 853 [email protected] [email protected]

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

