BioIQ and Former TRICARE Program Director, Major General Elder Granger, M.D., Discuss How Employers Can Use Military Strategies to Innovate Health and Wellness Programs

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers, health plans, and government agencies, announces the release of a new on-demand webinar. This is part of the company's ongoing series of interviews with prominent healthcare thought leaders. In the latest installment, Major General Elder Granger, M.D., USA (Retired), joins BioIQ Founder and President Justin Bellante to discuss how military healthcare strategies and execution can help private sector employers improve employee health.

In the webinar, Dr. Granger shares his unique perspective on healthcare innovation and using data to improve health outcomes and accessibility. This is gleaned from his experience serving as the Deputy Director and Program Executive Officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs), Washington, DC. In this role, Dr. Granger led a staff of 1,800 in planning, budgeting, and executing a $22.5 billion Defense Health Program, ensuring the provision of high-quality, accessible care for 9.2 million uniformed Service members, their families, retirees, and others worldwide. Prior to joining TRICARE Management Activity, Dr. Granger led the largest U.S. and multi-national battlefield health system in recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command, and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq. Today Dr. Granger is president and CEO of THE 5Ps, LLC, a healthcare, education, and leadership consulting organization.

In the webinar "Using Military Healthcare Strategies to Innovate Health and Wellness Programs for Employers," Dr. Granger and Bellante touch on:

Priorities to effectively manage the health and wellness of large consumer populations

Healthcare best practices used in the military that can also benefit employers, including telehealth enablement and a focus on consumer experience and supply chain management

Lessons learned from military healthcare technology deployment

"Regardless of an employer's mission, be it military, manufacturing, technology or otherwise, making sure that employees are as healthy as they can possibly be is vital to ensuring that workers can focus on the goal at hand," said Dr. Granger. "An effective strategy that is considerate of preventative services, behavioral health, and consistent, quality care is essential to having a medically-ready workforce."

"There are many parallels between the military and large employers when it comes to managing population health on a global scale," said Bellante. "Dr. Granger's insight into military healthcare strategy yields valuable lessons that can help private sector companies improve employee experience and outcomes in workforce health and wellness programs."

Access the full webinar and other on-demand episodes here.





