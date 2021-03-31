BioIQ Announces Webinar with Dr. Darria Long Addressing Breaking Research on What it Will Take to Safely Resume In-Person Learning Nationally

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company, announces the latest installment of the company's ongoing webinar series with prominent healthcare industry leaders. It highlights best practices for reducing COVID-19 risks while safely reopening businesses and schools, addresses recent CDC guidance, and offers family "hacks" to help manage through the pandemic. Entitled "Part 3: In-Person Learning During the COVID Pandemic," and now available on demand, the webinar features nationally recognized health expert, national TV contributor, TedX speaker, and best-selling author, Dr. Darria Long.

The coronavirus pandemic upended the U.S. education system, leaving students, teachers, administrators, and parents to adapt to virtual learning almost overnight. School districts around the country have since struggled to determine if, and when, schools can reopen safely. In BioIQ's latest webinar episode, Dr. Darria Long, who also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, offers insight into her recently published study on the experience of two independent K-12 schools and their collective efforts to reopen for the 2020 fall semester. Topics addressed during the webinar include:

A critical-needs checklist for communities to safely resume in-person education

Risk mitigation through voluntary quarantines and surveillance testing prior to re-opening

Whether universal testing protocols and resources will or should be made available to schools

The BioIQ webinar with Dr. Darria can be viewed here, along with previous episodes in the series. "Part 1: COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine, and Health Care Predictions for 2021" features a conversation with former Senior Advisor to the CMS Administrator Tom Corry. "Part 2: Technology Innovation is Driving Change for Healthcare Outcomes to Underserved Communities" features a conversation with founding Director of the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program, Eric Dishman

BioIQ CEO Sean Slovenski and president and COO Justin Bellante launched the webinar series as a forum to offer business and education leaders, health plans, and local government agencies best practices on how to protect workforces and member communities. These webinars leverage expert insight from healthcare industry leaders across the government and private sector.

"The experience and perspective that these healthcare thought leaders bring to our webinars, and the BioIQ Public Health Advisory Board, have been invaluable to our customers and viewers," said Bellante.

"As the country searches for answers to some of the biggest risks and challenges our nation has faced in generations, our goal is to shed light on effective COVID-19 risk mitigation best practices, testing and vaccination protocols, and how to get our citizens and our economy back on track," added Slovenski.

Learn more about BioIQ's COVID-19 resources and solutions at https://www.bioiq.com/solutions/covid-19-solution/. For more information about Dr. Darria Long and her work in schools and evidence-based wellness visit DrDarria.com.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

