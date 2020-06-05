BioIQ Expands Return-to-Office Support Ecosystem to Help Employers Navigate COVID-19 Testing, Legal, and Workspace Considerations

Cresa, the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers, will offer employers guidance on workspace considerations as part of the return-to-office strategy. Their Workspace Planning, Design, and Support team helps develop a near-term approach for reentry by creating plans that ensure social distancing and productivity. "As businesses pivot to meet current guidelines, re-examining workspaces in a way that considers employee safety, remote workforce implications, and employee productivity will be critical," said Gillian Baikie, Planning and Design Director, Cresa Workspace Planning, Design, and Support. Cresa Senior Vice President Brooks Morris also addresses the top clinical protocols businesses need to consider in order to ensure a successful return-to-office strategy.

Designed to offer employers guidance on how to confidently and expeditiously bring workers back in, the BioIQ COVID-19 testing and return-to-work ecosystem includes:

The BioIQ back-to-work COVID-19 testing solution enables employers to implement a thoughtful testing strategy that is mindful of critical roles and high-risk employees; a long-term containment and assessment strategy; and protocol for managing impacted and returning employees. The solution ecosystem offers step-by-step guidance on measures businesses can initiate to prepare for workforce reentry as restrictions are raised.

"With companies across the country starting to plan their return to the office, now is the time to assess your return-to-work procedures and policies," said BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante. "Our partnership with Cresa and Ogletree Deakins further supports our goal to help employers intelligently and safely bring employees back to the workplace and to help the US economy reopen."

The companies collectively seek to allay employers' concerns related to testing execution and return-to-work considerations and liabilities. "Employers face tough decisions in safely returning to work. Not only do we want to provide the platform and testing to make that a reality, we also want to provide insight and guidance to give them peace of mind and ensure they are using best practices from national experts in key areas," said Bellante.

At 12pm ET, on Wednesday, June 10, join Ogletree Deakins, Cresa, and BioIQ for a discussion on the top issues workplaces need to address to re-open. Register for the Sustainable Return to Work Strategies webinar series here.

To learn more about BioIQ's COVID-19 testing solutions, call 888-818-1594 or visit https://www.bioiq.com/covid-19-solution/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employers and consumers navigate and connect with the US healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Intelligence. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, please visit www.cresa.com.

About Ogletree Deakins

Ogletree Deakins is one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Premier client service, as outlined in the firm's Client Pledge, is one of the firm's top priorities and a cornerstone of its core values. U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" has named Ogletree Deakins a "Law Firm of the Year" for nine consecutive years. In 2020, the publication named Ogletree Deakins its "Law Firm of the Year" in the Labor Law – Management and Litigation – ERISA categories. Ogletree Deakins has more than 900 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a diverse range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies. Follow Ogletree Deakins online at www.ogletree.com, on LinkedIn, or on Twitter @OgletreeDeakins.

Contact:

Charles King

Chief Marketing Officer

BioIQ

805-504-8586 x7

[email protected]

SOURCE BioIQ

