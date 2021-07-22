BioIQ Facilitating COVID-19 Testing for Tokyo Olympics

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top U.S. employers, health plans, and government agencies, has been approved by the Japanese government to facilitate COVID-19 testing for athletes and staff entering Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. BioIQ is currently working with a leading U.S. news and entertainment company to test personnel who are traveling to and working in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics. The 2020 games were rescheduled for July 23 through August 8, 2021, after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BioIQ's ongoing efforts to support employee COVID-19 testing for safe workforce re-entry on behalf of the entertainment company recently expanded to include testing of key personnel traveling to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Saliva-based RT-PCR tests and molecular tests are being used at on-site testing events at the company's headquarters and at regional personnel locations worldwide. Thousands of employees will be tested multiple times and must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding planes to travel to Japan.

"The existing employee testing protocol we have in place enabled us to quickly ramp up efforts to support Tokyo 2020 COVID-19 testing requirements," said BioIQ Founder, President, and COO Justin Bellante. "Heightened awareness of new strains, including the Delta variant, led to the recent decision to bar spectators from the event to reduce the threat of exposure. Our goal is to provide clients, employees, and other companies with a high degree of confidence that their workers will be safe, whether they're covering the 2020 Olympics in Japan or returning to work here in the U.S."

BioIQ offers an overview of the various COVID-19 testing solutions available, which can be used in at-home, retail site, and mobile worksite testing programs. The company also offers guidance on effective return-to-work strategies for employers.

To learn more about BioIQ's end-to-end technology platform for supporting health testing, screening, and vaccination programs, including COVID-19 solutions, visit www.bioiq.com/platform/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

