BioIQ is First Georgia Company Approved as Qualified Vendor for Georgia Entertainment Investment Tax Credits

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an aggregator of testing solutions and optimizer of lab capacity for leading employers and health plans, announces that it is the first Georgia company to be approved as a qualified vendor for tax credits under the Georgia Entertainment Investment Incentive Act (the "Act"). Using BioIQ's solution for COIVD-19 testing, production companies working in the state of Georgia can qualify for up to 30 percent in tax credits under the Act.

"Georgia is one of the leading destinations for film and television work in the U.S., making film production a key economic driver for the state," said BioIQ president and COO Justin Bellante. "We are committed to helping this industry and other employers offer their workers a seamless, reliable COVID-19 testing solution that will allow our economy to resume operations thoughtfully and with confidence."

Earlier this year, two government agencies, the Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Film Academy, released guidelines and best practices encouraging frequent testing of workers to keep them safe during the pandemic. In June of 2020, the Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) released "The Safe Way Forward," a multi-union report on COVID-19 safety guidelines which states that "Testing is the cornerstone. We believe strategic testing for the presence of COVID-19 is critical for a safe return to work." On August 31, 2020, the Producers Guild of America introduced its protocols which require mandatory testing of all onset workers and visitors. BioIQ's COVID-19 testing solution enables complying production companies to meet the requirements of each of these organizations while obtaining a significant tax credit.

BioIQ is a leading COVID-19 return-to-work testing solution for the film and entertainment industry. Their COVID-19 testing efforts with film production firm Atlanta Pinewood Studios were recently highlighted in the Wall Street Journal. BioIQ also works with leading Fortune 50 companies and 40 national health plans representing two-thirds of U.S. lives.

To learn more about BioIQ's COVID-19 testing and other services to protect workforces and communities, visit www.bioiq.com.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensure resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

BioIQ Contact:

Judson Phillips

VP Marketing

805-504-8586 x7

jphillip[email protected]

SOURCE BioIQ

Related Links

https://www.bioiq.com

