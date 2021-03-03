BioIQ Launches New Telehealth Solution for Diagnostic Testing and Population Health

ATLANTA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, an analytics-driven population health and testing platform company for top employers and health plans, announces the launch of an integrated telehealth offering procured through the acquisition of BlipIQ, a company using behavioral science and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver SaaS-based telehealth to healthcare providers. Integration of the telehealth solution into the BioIQ digital health testing platform further enhances the convenience, accessibility, and value of the BioIQ consumer health testing experience.

Seventy percent of medical decisions are driven by diagnostic tests. Unfortunately, a significant percentage of patients fail to follow up on abnormal test results, often due to barriers related to patient care access. The telehealth-enabled BioIQ testing platform bridges this gap for employer, health plan, and government population health initiatives by ensuring that critical health data gets into the hands of a physician for appropriate intervention and that patients can get the medical guidance they need virtually, around the clock.

Telehealth-integrated health testing helps circumvent social determinants of health and health disparities by enabling virtual care avenues that are more viable in rural and low socio-economic settings, where challenges related to transportation and missed time from work deter engagement. Telehealth also enables more convenient care access among younger generations and other patient populations with decreased PCP interaction.

"The solution was designed and launched to be the next generation of telehealth technology, using our experience in AI and behavioral science to optimize the physician-patient experience," said Coy Gupta, BioIQ chief technology and information officer and former BlipIQ founder and CEO.

"The world has changed and the shift to digital care and experiences has accelerated. While the increased adoption of telehealth for acute symptoms and front-end care has been a game changer, we are in the infancy of how this powerful tool can be integrated into additional care workflows to drive better outcomes," said Justin Bellante, BioIQ founder, president, and COO.

"The transformation of healthcare for consumers must continue to accelerate. Combining telehealth with a platform to test people in home, retail, workplace, and community settings not only delivers the convenience demanded by today's consumer, but also arms them and their physician with data to better identify new conditions, treat existing ones, and modernize the overall healthcare experience," said Sean Slovenski, BioIQ CEO.

For more information about BioIQ's telehealth solution, visit https://www.bioiq.com/solutions/telehealth/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

