BioIQ Wins Atlanta Inno Blazer Award for COVID-19 Testing Response and Solution

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ, a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company, was recently announced as the winner of Atlanta Inno's 2020 Inno Blazer Award in the Health Care and Medicine category. The Inno Blazer awards celebrate entrepreneurs and startups that are making waves in the local ecosystem. Winners were narrowed down from the 2020 Atlanta 50 on Fire list, announced earlier this year, showcasing companies with new funding, recent product launches, hot hires and innovative approaches to solving problems.

The award recognizes BioIQ for its work with employers, government agencies and health providers to facilitate immunization programs and testing for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease and, most recently, COVID-19. When the pandemic hit the US, the company, already well-established with a national network of labs, quickly shifted focus to add COVID-19 testing capacity.

BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante elaborated on the company's efforts in a follow-up interview with Atlanta Business Chronicle, saying, "We had the capacity and the technology platforms, and we deployed that to critical care and food processing workers who needed testing," said Bellante. "Now we're expanding to the workforce to help re-open the economy in a major way."

In anticipation of the growing need for diagnostic solutions as flu season approaches, the company recently announced the availability of a home test kit that screens for COVID-19, flu A, flu B and 21 additional respiratory illnesses from a single saliva sample. BioIQ's COVID-19 testing efforts with film production firm Atlanta Pinewood Studios were recently highlighted in the Wall Street Journal. The company continues to work with essential workforce, employers and schools on clinical testing and safe worksite and campus re-entry programs.

"The BioIQ platform aggregates and integrates multiple partners and tons of patient and lab data so more employers can manage employees' health," said Todd Creech, a partner with BioIQ investor HealthQuest Capital. "Now with COVID, employers can manage how to test and report results. BioIQ has been able to pivot because they invested in this platform to help employers maintain a healthy environment, and their growth has exploded because they can support a testing environment that needs real-time results."

"BioIQ is honored to be recognized by Atlanta Inno for our health testing efforts related to the coronavirus response," said Bellante. "Congratulations to all of our Atlanta-area peers on their Atlanta 50 on Fire nominations and Inno Blazer wins."

To learn more about BioIQ's COVID-19 testing and safe re-opening solutions, call 888-818-1594 or visit https://www.bioiq.com/covid-19-solution/.

About BioIQ

BioIQ is a healthcare engagement and clinical adherence technology platform company that is redefining the way payers, employers, and consumers navigate and connect with the US healthcare system. BioIQ leverages consumer analytics, real-time program intelligence, omnichannel personalized engagement strategies, and an extensive ecosystem of healthcare partners to provide a comprehensive view of individuals throughout their health journey and engage them to get testing and care that leads to healthier outcomes.

With more than a decade of healthcare industry experience and a first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

